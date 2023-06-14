Baltic launches 110 Zemi Two-year build period culminates in the naming and launching of the 33.5m Baltic 110 Zemi…

Named after an ancient Caribbean deity, 33.5m sailing yacht Zemi has been built in advanced carbon composites to a Malcolm McKeon design and is intended primarily as a performance cruising yacht for the owner’s family and friends.

Zemi is Baltic’s 565th yacht, and was built in the company’s Bosund facility and trucked by low loader to Baltic’s waterside facility and launch site in Jakobstad, Finland, where a mobile crane then lifted it into the water.



Zemi has a metallic bronze hull, and its trademark teak deck and superstructure styling have been described as ‘classic aggressive’ by John Walker of A2B Marine Projects, the owner’s representative. It features vertical coachroof windows and a low-level superstructure along with a teak-skinned main cockpit which can be converted into a large sun lounging area protected by a combined fold-down spray hood and full-length removable bimini. The fold-out transom and bathing platform, which lead into a stern garage for a Williams tender, include McKeon’s trademark wrap-over teak decking continuing onto the transom.

The yacht has a number of headsail options including a fixed furling J1 and J2, a detachable storm jib stay, a furling Code sail tacked forward of the J1 and a variety of A sails set off the fixed bowsprit, which is integral to the hull moulding. This arrangement enables a fast ‘change of gear’ to suit weather conditions.

Interior design is by Swedish architect Andreas Martin-Löf using walnut as the predominant timber, much of it in veneer form bonded onto lightweight honeycomb structures. The weight-saving continues throughout the yacht, including in the head compartments where sink and surfaces use veneers of limestone bonded to lightweight carcasses.

Particular attention has been paid to lighting, with ‘lanterns’ of Japanese rice paper and walnut strips in the corners of the saloon and light sources mounted in panel divides along with extensive coachroof skylighting.

The yacht has a zero-emissions electric propulsion system using a 247kW Danfoss motor with direct drive to a four-bladed folding propeller, rather than a more usual controllable pitch propeller. The absence of a gearbox and the hydraulic controls required for a CPP mean the drive train has fewer parts, takes up less space and saves considerable weight.



Two 129kW gensets charge a large bank of lithium-ion batteries which in turn drive the propulsion motor and supply all domestic, hydraulic and rig-handling requirements. Hydro-generation is possible using the free-wheeling folding propeller while sailing. A telescopic lifting keel can reduce draught from 6m to 3.95m, allowing access to a range of anchorages worldwide.

Following trials this summer, Zemi will head to Norway, Svalbard, Iceland and Scotland, then on to the Canaries, followed by the Caribbean where the intention is to compete in the 2024 St Barths Bucket. A transit of the Panama Canal is also planned, with a crossing of the Pacific.

“Whenever we launch a yacht to join the Baltic family, it’s fair to say the thoughts of many members of our staff sail away with her, celebrating the conclusion of another unique build and wishing her and her owner fantastic sailing,” said Executive Vice President Henry Hawkins.

Profile links

Baltic Yachts

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.