Ferruccio Rossi steps down Sanlorenzo’s executive director is stepping down from his role at the Italian shipyard as he looks to “conclude his professional journey”…

Ferruccio Rossi is stepping down from his role as Sanlorenzo’s executive director, marking a significant change in leadership at the Italian shipyard. Looking forward, Sanlorenzo is currently exploring the possibility of a new collaboration agreement between Rossi and the company for the development of specific projects, with the executive’s involvement to be gradually phased out over the next six months.

According to Massimo Perotti, Sanlorenzo’s current chairman, Rossi, in a mutual agreement with the company, has chosen to “conclude his professional journey” with the shipyard.

“I am confident that the new and unique collaboration currently being negotiated with Ferruccio Rossi will be equally successful and lead to fruitful mutual cooperation,” says Perotti. “I can confirm that Sanlorenzo's organisation is fully capable of absorbing the responsibilities previously held by Ferruccio Rossi.”

Until Monday, April 8th 2024, Rossi held multiple key positions within the La Spezia-based firm, including executive director, general manager and executive.

Born in La Spezia, Rossi has a diverse background in yachting, having previously served in various roles at the Forlì group, including as CEO of Riva. He became the group’s executive officer in 2012, following the acquisition of the Ferretti Group by the Chinese Shandong Heavy Industry Group (SHIG)-Weichai.

Rossi then joined Sanlorenzo in 2014 and has since held several positions within the group, including president of the Superyacht Division, delegate councillor of Bluegame, chairman of the Board of Directors of Fortune Yacht LLC, councillor of Marine Yachting Monaco Sam, and CEO of PN Sviluppo and PN VSY.

His departure as an executive will be effective from 30 April 2024, though he will retain his position as a director, without executive authority, until the end of October 2024.

During this period, he will gradually step down from all positions within other companies of the group. A non-competition agreement will be in place until 30 April 2025.

