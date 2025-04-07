Tariff fallout hits superyacht sector as global stocks slip Yacht builders including Ferretti, Sanlorenzo and TISG among those seeing multi-day declines following Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs…

Stock markets around the world opened in freefall today (7 April) following the implementation of US President Donald Trump’s so-called “Liberation Day” tariffs on 2 April. It’s a sweeping protectionist package that has already triggered seismic disruption across major economies.

And while yachting is no stranger to geopolitical friction, it appears even the most buoyant sector cannot veer entirely off course from the turmoil. But are we seeing our market plummet into an economic abyss or merely adjust to a new reality?

The fallout from the juvenile administration’s new trade stance is beginning to crystallise. A 10 per cent blanket tariff now applies to all imported goods entering the US, while certain countries, including all EU members, face additional levies of up to 20 per cent.

The implications for pricing, purchasing behaviour and supply chains are unavoidable for an industry that is fundamentally international, trans-jurisdictional and heavily reliant on American buying power. Some are already adjusting too; with Italian superyacht furniture supplier Valdenassi opting to reduce its price list in US dollars “by 10% to halve the impact of the 20% tariff imposed by the US government on all goods exported to the United States from Europe”.

Over the past five trading days, the superyacht sector has quietly slipped into correction territory with a steady, unmistakable downward pull. It doesn’t necessarily signal panic, but today, amid some of the gloomiest market sentiment we’ve seen since the tariff announcement, the pressure has only intensified.

While markets across Europe were still taking their first sip of coffee, investors in Asia were already making moves. At the time of writing, Ferretti Group’s Hong Kong-listed shares tumbled to HK$18.30 in early trading on Monday, a sharp fall that brought the stock within reach of its 52-week low. It marks a 13.06 per cent decline since 2 April but a 12.65 per cent decline today alone.

The drop, nearly 30 per cent down from recent yearly highs, could be an early indication of investor sentiment’s direction as the rest of the world wakes up to the full implications of the tariffs. Perhaps the sell-off isn’t too surprising for a builder listed on a market neighbouring China.

Back in Europe, however, Ferretti’s Milan-listed shares were down 2.2 per cent at €2.22, trading close to their lowest point since the listing. In fact, at the time of publication, the group has been down 10.98 per cent since the tariffs were announced.

That put the group in lockstep with its domestic competitors, Sanlorenzo and The Italian Sea Group, both of which also fell in morning trading on the Milan exchange.

Sanlorenzo eased to €26.10 per share, down 1.5 per cent, 8.84 per cent since 2 April.

TISG, on the other hand, started the day at a yearly low of €5 per share. However, the shipyard group has steadily climbed throughout the day, hovering around €5.36. However, the company has steadily shed value since mid-March and has been notably down 10.34 per cent since the tariffs were imposed.

If we want to zoom out and dissect the broader boatbuilding landscape, we can do so. Fincantieri, the heavy industrial builder, may be better known for naval and cruise ships outside the industry, but it still has a finger in the custom yacht pie.

The Italian shipyard dropped over 4 per cent today to a low of €8.4, though it is down 11.72 per cent over the past five days. So, even with its diversified portfolio, the group appears exposed to the same jittery sentiment hitting the entire maritime sector.

Similarly, across the border in France, Bénéteau hasn’t fared any better. The volume-focused builder slid to €6.80 from €7.30 on Friday. This also marks another 9.19 per cent decline since “Liberation Day”. Although the company, which builds brands Jeanneau, Prestige and Lagoon, does not build yachts over 30 metres, it could indicate the broader implications the tariffs have on builders.

And at the heart of it all in the US, the plot thickens. Marine conglomerates like MarineMax are under pressure even before the bell. In pre-market trading, shares were quoted at $17.84, down 5.6 per cent from Friday’s close of $18.90. According to MarketWatch, the firm is set to open at a positive change of $0.01, a cool 0.05% increase.

On the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, MarineMax’s shares are trading at €16.29, marking a 6.75 per cent decline from the previous close. The day’s trading range is €16.29 to €16.29, with a 52-week range between €16.29 and €32.18. ​

Shares on the Frankfurt exchange have also sizeably dropped 17.39 per cent over the past five days, potentially signalling further decline as Europe and the US continue to drift apart. However, it is worth noting that the company’s primary listing and trading volume remain on the NYSE.

The broader narrative here is more steady repricing and re-evaluation than a crash or fire sale in other industrial and economic segments. The decline is indicative of tension simmering for some time, and investors were no doubt planning for the inevitable apparent.

The US tariffs are exacerbating friction in the superyacht market, which naturally relies on its global reach, modular supply chains and wealth. As the market slowly comes to terms with the reality, there is ample reason to believe it can adjust and thrive as it did post-COVID and the 2008 financial crash.

NEW: Sign up for SuperyachtNews week ! Get the latest weekly news, in-depth reports, intelligence, and strategic insights, delivered directly from The Superyacht Group's editors and market analysts. Stay at the forefront of the superyacht industry with SuperyachtNewsweek Sign up

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.