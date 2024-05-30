Ferretti and Flexjet form partnership The superyacht and business aviation heavyweights look to strengthen their offering to UHNWI clients through a new collaborative initiative…

Ferretti Group and Flexjet have announced a contractual partnership at the Venice Boat Show, with exclusive benefits and unique events for ultra-high-net-worth clients to be shared by both partners.

“People who love cruising on Ferretti Group yachts expect standards of absolute excellence when they fly too, which is why I’m so pleased to associate our name with Flexjet,” says Alberto Galassi, Ferretti Group CEO. “I have a background in the business jet industry and can confirm that Flexjet is the best partner [for Feretti].”

The partnership between the two brands aims to provide combined, exclusive solutions to their audience UHNWIs. Specifically, the collaboration offers a number of exclusive benefits to clients from both companies.

On a select and special occasion basis, Ferretti Group customers will have the opportunity to access Flexjet’s global fleet of over 300 private jets and private helicopters, which in Europe includes the ultra-long-range Gulfstream G650, super-midsize Praetor 600 and Sikorsky S-76 helicopter.

Select Ferretti Group customers can also access Flexjet’s growing number of private terminals, offering gateways at key business aviation airport locations such as Teterboro close to New York City, Naples in Florida and Van Nuys in California.

Flexjet’s shared aircraft owners and customers will benefit in turn from VIP access to boat shows, private tours of the Ferretti Group’s Riva shipyard, and preferential terms on Riva Brand Experience line products and accessories.

The collaboration also involves a shared presence at international boat shows and other industry events and in the joint curation of private client experiences, such as Ferretti Group’s Private Preview in Monaco, and Flexjet’s primary VIP viewing experience at the historic Palio di Siena.

With Flexjet’s customisable LXi Cabin Collection interiors a key differentiator in its field, the agreement also includes an intent to create a Riva-inspired interior for one of the private jet company’s flagship and iconic Gulfstream G650 aircraft.

“This exciting partnership takes the decades-long expertise and luxury brand power from leaders in two complementary sectors, and combines them to present today’s UHNWI audience with a set of exclusive and unique advantages”, adds Kenn Ricci, Chairman of Flexjet. “I have been a huge admirer of Ferretti Group’s philosophy for many years, and we share a deep understanding of what it takes to deliver a truly exceptional luxury experience.”

