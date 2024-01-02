Sanlorenzo and Nautor Swan sign MOU Sanlorenzo and Nautor Swan have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore a joint strategy…

Massimo Perotti, Sanlorenzo Chairman and CEO

Rumours of a collaboration had been circulating for months, with a crucial hint dropped by Massimo Perotti, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sanlorenzo, during an interview at the Genoa 2023 Boat Show: “I will soon be overseeing the development of a sailing boat”.

Sanlorenzo and Sawa, a company owned by Leonardo Ferragamo, recently announced the signing of an MOU, which includes an exclusivity period. This exclusivity period will be utilised to assess potential joint strategic opportunities between the Nautor Swan Group, owned by Sawa, and Sanlorenzo.

Massimo Perotti explained: “This transaction, if successfully completed, would allow Sanlorenzo to expand its presence into the high-end yachting industry while preserving Swan’s longstanding expertise and experience. This heritage is invaluable and would enrich Sanlorenzo’s profile. The amalgamation of these two esteemed brands within the same group would establish a unique maison of motor and sail yachts, positioning us at the pinnacle of the nautical competitive landscape.”

Leonardo Ferragamo, Chairman of Nautor Swan, added: “Swan boasts an unparalleled legacy of product excellence in the high-end sailing yachting sector. A strategic partnership with Sanlorenzo Group presents numerous opportunities for joint investments in innovative technologies, sustainability initiatives and the enhancement of our global service network for customers. This journey with one of the most reputable groups in the yachting industry will further strengthen our long-term vision, while preserving the unique values synonymous with the Swan brand.”

If the deal comes to fruition, Sanlorenzo will join the ranks of other shipyards that have acquired prestigious sailing brands. Examples include the Ferretti Group, which has owned the sailing brand Wally since 2019, and The Italian Sea Group, which acquired Perini Navi in 2022.

