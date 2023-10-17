Ferretti Group continues training for nautical professions New training programme aligns with the opening of the Group’s Ravenna facility…

Ferretti Group is expanding its School of Trades project to Sarnico and Mondolfo, targeting individuals aged 18 to 29 looking to enter the Italian yacht industry. This expansion comes in response to the Group's growing production needs, including the forthcoming Ravenna plant, and the demand for specialized labor in crafting luxury yachts. In total, this initiative will involve 50 trainees.

Ferretti Group announced: “One of the greatest strengths of the Italian yacht industry, and of Ferretti Group in particular, is the unparalleled skill of its workforce, a mix of talent, experience and knowledge to be found nowhere else in the world. This is why our Scuola dei Mestieri project is so important to us, because more and more owners want our yachts, and we need to meet their demands while maintaining the high standards that make us unique."

The School of Trades blends theoretical and practical learning at construction sites. This training path spans from classrooms to laboratories and practical work within production departments. According to Ferretti Group, its primary goal is to facilitate knowledge transfer and enhance the company's expertise. Classroom courses will be led by managers, technical experts, former site managers, and team leaders.

Following the successful completion of the first course held in Forlì, the training program will expand to include Sarnico and Mondolfo. In Sarnico, participants will collaborate with the Salesiani Don Bosco training centre and CFP Zanardelli, focusing on three critical areas of the construction site: mechanics and plant engineering, outfitting and carpentry, and painting and fibreglassing. In Mondolfo, a partnership will be formed with the w.academy business school, specialising in training and job placement, to prepare trainees for roles as mechanics and nautical engine/plumbing engineers.









