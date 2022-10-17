Falcon Tenders builds a new nest Falcon Tenders will expand into a new a new fully climate-controlled facility in Southampton…

Falcon Tenders are flying high off the back of a highly successful Monaco Yacht Show last month following the introduction of their newest concept in tender design – the Beach Club Limousine Tender “Miss Leblanc”. The Southampton-based specialist boatbuilders have now announced that they will also undergo an expansion project.

With an order book stretching into 2023, including the recent signing of two full-custom tender contracts, the Falcon team have made plans to expand their dedicated 2,300sqm purpose-built manufacturing and office complex in Hampshire to a new fully climate-controlled facility in Southampton.

The new facility will benefit from a dedicated oven and spray booth, full overhead electric hoists and a design and technology centre with dedicated laminating, boatbuilding, engineering and finishing sectors. There will also be a complementary suite of offices and stores.

“We are delighted to confirm that we have successfully been granted planning consent for our new workshop and office complex,” says Mark Pascoe, founder of Falcon Tenders. “This will be a dedicated Yacht Tender Innovation Hub and Technology Centre located within the Southampton area, extremely close to our existing facility.”

Falcon’s existing facility will be retained for overflow and storage. In addition, its new state-of-the-art tow vehicle, a Dodge 3500 Dually, coupled with its new custom-built Harbeck air-braked road trailer, means Falcon tenders can now carry out tailored deliveries and handovers in and around Europe, as well as the brands’ boat show and sea trialling requirements.

In line with its expansion, the heritage boatbuilder is actively recruiting for new skilled personnel to join its growing workforce, from workshop floor staff – including laminators and electrical technicians – to technical designers and artisanal craftspeople. “We are looking to expand the team right across the board,” says Pascoe, “as we have a healthy enquiry stream and several projects bubbling away.”

