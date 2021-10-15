EMMA Capital to purchase Croatia's Marina Trogir New ownership comes after initial privatisation and superyacht specific development since 2013…

Croatian media outlets have reported that Czech Investment management company EMMA Capital group has signed a SPA for the acquisition of Marina Trogir, confirmed in a statement from EMMA Captial spokesman Pavel Zuna.

This acquisition follows the initial purchase and privatisation of the facility, previously Brodotrogir Shipyard, in 2013 by Kermas Energija, a Zagreb-based investment group. As reported by SuperyachtNews at the time, Service Center Trogir (SCT) then embarked on an ambitious three-phase plan to develop the site. As Mateo Tramontana, board member of Brodotrogir Shipyard commented in a 2016 interview with SuperyachtNews: "SCT's vision is to become a top-standard marina and servicing base offering first-rate servicing of all types of vessel, with a quality of service and staff expertise that meets the needs of the modern nautical tourist."

The first and second phases of the development saw the installation of 100t and 600t travel lifts to complement 20,000sqm of service area. The superyacht berthing capacity was extended to 60m. The 3rd phase of development was reported to be another 25-30 berths for 60m to 80m yachts, but as of writing, the LOA limit is set at 60m.

The service capacity in the Adriatic has also increased in 2021, with services centres such as Cantiere Rossini continuing its development and the high-profile Dubai based Emaar Group committing to a €2bn investment in Albania. The Adriatic has continued its increasing popularity with superyachts since 2015, as demonstrated by the migratory data in the below heatmap supplied by The Superyacht Agency:

The above shows the relative level of activity from 30m+ yachts in the region 2015-2021. As can be seen, The Croatian coastline remains the most popular area. This increase was further spiked by the 2020 season where the Eastern Mediterranean opened to visitation. Speaking with SuperyachtNews in June, Geoff Moore, managing director of West Nautical, summarised the charter market and popularity of the region: "The eastern areas of the Mediterranean, the Adriatic, Croatia and the Greek islands are at absolutely full capacity. There's hardly any availability on any good boat, and this is a result of these locations pervading popularity, but also the capacity that has been pushed into 2021 from last year."

With continued development across the region, hopefully, Marina Trogir can continue to meet the growing demand for berthing and servicing in the Adriatic. SuperyachtNews will follow the next stages of the purchase with interest.

Image Credit: Marina Trogir

