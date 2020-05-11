Following a recent government directive with regards to international yacht arrivals, Porto Montenegro has confirmed that the official quarantine period for arriving yachts is now the European Union standard of 14 days. The marina anticipates that recognition of time spent at sea between the last port of departure and Montenegro will also be taken into consideration and subtracted from the 14-day period.



Porto Montenegro has designated an official quarantine area within the marina to allow the provision of an uninterrupted flow of required services to quarantining yachts in a safe and secure environment.



Crew changes are also currently possible in Montenegro. Arriving crew can join the yacht immediately on arrival, but this does then require the yacht and existing crew to enter into a 14-day quarantine period. However, new measures soon to be adopted will allow crew to obtain permission to undertake the required 14-day quarantine period ashore, prior to joining the yacht, in Porto Montenegro’s Regent hotel.

Porto Montenegro recently announced the launch of an online platform to serve marina crew during the COVID-19 pandemic. To read the SuperyachtNews coverage, please click here.

Profile links

Porto Montenegro

During the COVID-19 Crisis as a good will gesture, while many people are at home, in port, on board or working remotely, we are allowing our loyal and expert audience, complete and complimentary access to our SuperyachtNews Premium Content and unlimited access to our digital library of The Superyacht Report - issues 175-200. Click here to sign up now.