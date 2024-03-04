 SuperyachtNews.com - Business - MarineMax completes Williams Tenders USA acquisition

By SuperyachtNews

MarineMax completes Williams Tenders USA acquisition

The yachting conglomerate has secured the purchase of the yacht tender distributor ahead of schedule as it continues to grow its marine portfolio…

MarineMax has completed the acquisition of Williams Tenders USA, with the boating multinational already forecasting the purchase to be accretive in its first full year of operations.

“The addition of Williams illustrates our strategic approach to growth, focused on the acquisition of high-quality businesses that enhance our margin profile and strengthen customer relationships,” says William Brett McGill, CEO and President of MarineMax.

Based in Pompano Beach, Florida, Williams Tenders USA is a distributor and retailer for UK-based Williams Jet Tenders, a leading manufacturer of rigid inflatable jet tenders catering specifically to the superyacht market. The company offers a range of vessels through its showroom location and its network of 20 dealers in the US and the Caribbean.

“MarineMax’s extensive resources and global network will enable us to further scale our independently run operations across North America,” adds Chris Rimmer, President of Williams Tenders USA. “As a result, we will be able to better serve our yacht customers and dealers and propel our business to a new level of growth.”

Following the acquisition, McGill expects the tender distributor will grow expeditiously, while maintaining the level of service and experiences their current client base demands. “Williams is well-positioned to capitalise on this growth opportunity, and we are thrilled to welcome the entire Williams USA team to the MarineMax family,” he adds.

