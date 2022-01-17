Cockwells Tenders announces strong order book Growth and expansion continue at the Cornish boatbuilder…

UK Based superyacht tender manufacturer Cockwells reports a strong order book through to 2024. Coming after a period of expansion in 2021 that saw Cockwells’ purchase of Hardy Marine, a deal made possible as a result of funding from Business Investment for Growth (BIG), financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and delivered by the Cornwall Development Company.

The company’s recent acquisition of The South West Shipyard at Ponsharden, between Falmouth and Penryn, which is currently in the process of being transformed into a boatbuilding facility, will enable Cockwells to build more of the larger vessels it offers. After also celebrating 25 years of boatbuilding at The Southampton Boat show in 2021, the continued growth at Cockwells has also led to the team needing to expand, with the Cornish shipbuilder looking to hire across multiple positions.

“Cockwells is a family-run business and a reputable brand that is respected in the international boatbuilding industry,” explains founder & managing director, Dave Cockwell. “We are looking forward to exciting times ahead – expanding the range of high-end craft we design and build; investing in the company and our workforce, and creating new career opportunities."

SuperyachtNews visited the team onboard its intriguing modular tender at the 2021 Monaco Yacht Show. Unveiled during the show, the 9m Modular tender is formed around a base twin 200hp powered hull that can be assembled into multiple variations, depending on the requirements of the guests and crew. Interchangeable between beach club and beach lander, it presents an interesting re-think of the traditional tender model. With a reported top speed of 50kt and a displacement of 2.8T (75% fuel capacity and 1 crew), it is a significant tender regardless of what modular formation is allocated.

Cockwells also announced concepts for a 13m Open Catamaran Tender at the MYS21, as well as a confidential 12m version already in build for a client at the Cockwells’ Mylor Creek Boatyard in Cornwall, with the 13m showcased in the below image:

After a busy 2021, Cockwells are looking to maintain the momentum in 2022, as Cockwell concludes: “Working at Cockwells is a career; a life choice, not just a job. You become part of a family – proud of what we achieve as a team. With a strong forward order book well into 2024 and a diverse array of boats in build, there has never been a better time to join us.”

