Camper & Nicholsons extends its reach to Greece Paolo Casani, Camper & Nicholsons CEO, highlights how the Athens office underpins its growth strategy, as the yachting horizon shifts…

A strategic expansion into the Mediterranean is in the works for Camper & Nicholsons, marked by the announcement of a brand-new Athens office, unveiled during the Mediterranean Yacht Show (MEDYS) in Nafplion. The company has embarked on a joint venture with the Fais Group, a prominent Greek entity with a diverse portfolio spanning retail, hospitality, real estate development, and yachting.

The partnership aims to underscore Camper & Nicholsons' commitment to cultivating local partnerships and capitalising on regional know-how. In a conversation with SuperyachtNews, Camper & Nicholsons CEO, Paolo Casani, shed light on the strategic implications of this expansion into a promising growth market.

Paolo Casani, Camper & Nicholsons CEO

"Given the escalating importance of the Eastern Mediterranean, including Greece, in the yachting landscape, infrastructure advancements in the region are making it more appealing. We see growth here, and our presence is crucial," says Casani.

Leading the Athens office and this joint venture is Christos Chatzigiakoumis, with a background as a CFO and CEO in sectors such as retail, real estate development, and ship management. The Greek office is further strengthened with the addition of Sylvia Katsamaki as charter manager and broker, and Efthimis Karalis as sales broker.

Casani continues, "Greece holds a pivotal role in Europe's yachting market. Despite its relatively small size, Greece's significance in the yachting landscape is immense, thanks to a highly competent pool of maritime industry professionals."

The shift of the yachting industry towards the eastern Mediterranean is well-acknowledged, and the establishment of the new Athens office serves as a testament to this transition. In the past half-decade, the region has witnessed significant infrastructural growth, with marina expansions in Cyprus and Albania, among many other others, underpinning this expansion.

To this point, Casani adds "These developments play a key role in our expansion strategy, moreover, the region's rich cultural heritage and history are major attractions for yachting enthusiasts."

In response to whether chartering would be the primary growth avenue for Camper and Nicholsons in this region, Casani confirms that the initial focus would be on chartering and sales, inclusive of charter management, charter retail, and yacht sales for both new builds and brokerage.

In a broader context, this move towards Athens also suggests an expansion strategy reaching even further east, possibly towards the Red Sea and the Gulf. Casani confirms, "We recently inaugurated offices in Singapore and Dubai, and we're keenly monitoring developments in the Red Sea."

Chatzigiakoumis conveyed his excitement about joining Camper & Nicholsons and delivering high-calibre services in this prime yachting location. "Our service suite will cover sales and management of new and pre-owned yachts, yacht management, project management, charter, and insurance. As the managing director of Camper & Nicholsons Greece, I am dedicated to providing a comprehensive solution tailored to our client’s needs.”

Casani mirrored Chatzigiakoumis' enthusiasm, concluding, “We are thrilled to announce our growth during this pivotal event on the yachting calendar and to launch our Greek operations alongside such a highly esteemed partner. This is a fresh chapter for us, and we are excited to better serve the market with our new establishment.”

