Dubai Harbour Marina has welcomed Gulf Craft, the Emirates-based yacht manufacturer, to be the first to experience the marina’s services and facilities before it fully opens to the public. The Majesty 120 and the next-generation Oryx 379 both sailed into Dubai Harbour Marina and officially became the first boats ever to enter the marina.

Dubai Harbour Marina will be the largest of its kind in the Middle East, offering 1,100 berths, which will open over two phases, for yachts up to 160m in length. Operated by luxury marina group D-Marin Dubai, the marina aims to be a yachting hub with a curated mix of restaurants, a crew club, independent fuel pumps and helipad.

“We are excited to welcome the first yachts into Dubai Harbour Marina,” commented Selcuk Balci, managing director at D-Marin Dubai and Dubai Harbour’s marina operator. “The marina will strengthen Dubai’s status as a modern maritime hub for yacht owners and captains to maritime businesses in need of a strategic logistics location. With the marina’s extensive facilities and world-class services, we are looking forward to operating the largest leisure maritime destination in the Middle East.”

Located in the heart of Dubai, in the vibrant area between Bluewaters Island and Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Harbour Marina’s integrated infrastructure is built over an area of 20 million square feet and will include retail, restaurants, cafés, luxury residences and hotels.

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.