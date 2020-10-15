Island Global Yachting (IGY) has announced a further expansion of its global superyacht marina portfolio with the addition of Island Gardens Deep Harbour, which is located in Miami, Flordia. As part of the incorporation into the IGY network, the marina will be rebranded as Yacht Haven Grande Miami at Island Gardens.

“Miami is one of the most important yachting destinations in the world, and the addition of Island Gardens Deep Harbour aligns with our strategy of continued expansion into the world’s most popular superyacht destinations,” comments Tom Mukamal, CEO of IGY Marinas. “The addition of this marquee Miami superyacht marina will provide existing and new clients enhanced flexibility to berth with IGY around the world. We are also very excited to host a variety of curated superyacht events throughout the year.”

The Marine, which was developed by Flagstone Property Group and opened in 2016, is able to accommodate superyachts up to around 150m and is also home to a number of events, including the annual SuperYacht Miami Show.

“We are very pleased to enter our partnership with IGY Marinas. Island Gardens Deep Harbour has been one of the most important superyacht destinations in the United States. It will now additionally be part of a global network with IGY Marinas’ involvement, an addition we welcome,” comments Mehmet Bayraktar, Chairman of Flagstone Property group. “Once completed, the Island Gardens mixed-use project will be the centrepiece of Miami and on par with leading urban resort areas such as Monaco, St Tropez and Ibiza.

To ensure a seamless transition for guests, IGY’s team will work closely with Flagstone Property Group to incorporate the Marina into IGY network. “We are absolutely thrilled to bring IGY’s brand, elevated operating standards and Five-Platinum Anchor standards to this world-class destination and look forward to delivering the best experiences possible to our valued customers,” concludes Keen Jones MBE, IGY’s head of global operations.

