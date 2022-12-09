Inside the Baltic 110 custom Peek inside the latest Baltic custom project …

The Baltic 110 high-performance cruiser is entering the final phase of construction before its launch in May 2023.

This multi-role cruiser will feature high-performance sailing combined with electric propulsion. Its carbon composite deck and separate deck saloon mouldings are now in place and almost all her accommodations and systems are complete.

“Her hull painting, in dark metallic bronze, is progressing well as she enters the final phases of construction before launching in May 2023,” said Tommy Johansson, Baltic Yachts’ project manager in charge of the 110

A standout feature of the Baltic 110 Custom is her multi-function transom which can work as a ‘beach club’ for swimming and diving, a boarding area and a retrieval ramp for the tender which stows in the stern ‘garage’

The 110’s principal role will be as an eco-efficient, high-performance global family cruising yacht benefitting from a sophisticated interior design by the acclaimed Swedish architect Andreas Martin-Löf. The yacht’s eco-credentials are reflected in its refined electric propulsion system using a 247kW Danfoss motor driving a folding propeller which is preferred to a more complex, less cost-effective hydraulic controllable pitch propeller (CPP). It's lithium-ion battery banks will be charged using hydrogeneration provided by the free-wheeling propeller while under sail and two low-emission generators.



The yacht will benefit from an efficient heat recovery system, which uses energy from the air conditioning to heat the domestic hot water boiler, and there are plans to install an advanced solar panel system to further contribute to battery charging.

Left, the deck moulding nears completion before being bonded to the main hull structure. Right, the 110’s advanced composite deck saloon superstructure is craned into position before being bonded to the deck. The precision design and engineering ensure a perfect fit

The Baltic 110 Custom’s accommodation design uses the carbon structure of the yacht and combines it with features like rice paper and walnut lantern lighting in the corners of cabins, walnut furniture and the subtle juxta-positioning of units. Lighting and matching materials are used to create a feeling of simplicity and uniformity.



The designer’s hallmark minimalist style combines with an appreciation of sustainability and what Andreas Martin-Löf refers to as ‘craft’ to inject warmth and comfort into a fundamentally clean and uncluttered style. “I like to describe it as ‘warm minimalism’,” he said.

Commissioned by a yachtsman who has considerable large yacht racing experience, the Baltic 110 Custom features a versatile rig which can set a pinhead main for cruising and a powerful square-top sail for racing. The Southern Spars rig is supported by a variety of backstays, runners and deflectors depending on the sailing mode. A wide range of headsails, Code and asymmetric sails can be set using the substantial, moulded-in bowsprit and tack points at the stem head and inner forestay position.



This is the second Baltic Yachts’ project developed with naval architect Malcolm McKeon who designed Baltic 112 Liara and has enjoyed considerable success with Missy and Ribelle. “This design features an all-carbon structure, a telescopic keel and a generous sail plan which will ensure an excellent all-round sailing performance,” said Malcolm.



“The exterior design is new, contemporary and maximises the use of glass in the superstructure which helps to create a really light and open interior feel,” he added. Lightship displacement is projected to be 95 tons.

Under the water, the Baltic 110 will feature a submarine anchor stowage, a bow thruster and rotating stern thruster, twin rudders and the aforementioned telescopic keel which will reduce draft from 5.80m to 3.80m.



On deck, a versatile guest cockpit can be arranged in several modes including dining for ten, a twin coffee table option and conversion to a large sunbathing area by fitting removable covers and cushions. A soft bimini can be erected on removable titanium poles to provide protection from the main companionway aft to the mainsheet position.



Equally versatile is the stern garage, boarding and bathing area. Dubbed the ‘beach club’, this expansive, teak-skinned fold-out platform is equipped with ladders, a shower and twin stairways leading to deck level. Its stylish design uses Malcolm McKeon’s hallmark teak deck ‘roll-top’ design which softens the transom lines in this complex area of the yacht.

Her 247kW Danfoss electric propulsion motor (foreground right) is installed and her twin, low emission generators can be seen on the left. They are located in a separate custom sound-shield compartment made in-house at Baltic to ensure light weight, the most efficient noise reduction and easy access

Baltic Yachts has worked with a Finnish firm to develop an improved console control panel featuring a watertight and highly durable ‘blister button’ design which improves operational reliability and safety. “It also allows us to introduce more flexibility when customising the sealed control deck, which will be different for every yacht we build,” said Tommy Johansson.



A Williams 505 tender will be stowed in the stern garage between the rudders, using an electric winch to retrieve the boat over the boarding platform. Following the Baltic 110 Custom’s launch in May next year, she will undergo trials before heading for Norway next summer and then the Pacific via the Caribbean the following winter.

