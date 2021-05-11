Baltic Yachts has won a contract to build a 110ft sloop. The project represents the third Baltic superyacht to feature electric propulsion as environmental considerations continue to dominate designs following the launch of Baltic 142 Canova and the imminent launch of the Baltic 117 Custom.

The announcement follows the recently-signed contract for the high-performance Baltic 111 Custom, and Baltic Yachts' Executive Vice President Henry Hawkins says the company’s sales team is working on a number of further contracts. “I am delighted to report a surge in demand for Baltic Yachts with an increasing number of clients looking at electric propulsion and other environmentally conscious solutions we can offer,” he says.

The new yacht has been designed by Malcolm McKeon Yacht Design, building on the already-established relationship between the MMYD studio and builder following the successful delivery of 34m SY Liara in 2019. “We are delighted to be working with Baltic Yachts on this exciting new project,” comments McKeon.

“This design features an all-carbon structure, a telescoping keel and a generous sail plan, which will ensure excellent all-round sailing performance. The exterior styling is new and contemporary, and maximises the use of glass in the superstructure to create a light and open interior feel. The interior itself will be designed by Andreas Martin-Löf, which will be his first venture into yacht interior design.”

The project will not only feature an electric drive, but low emission twin 129kW generators using new Cummins diesel engines designed to meet IMO Tier 3 emissions regulations. The Danfoss electric propulsion unit, powered by Lithium-ion batteries, will drive through a conventional shaft. The benefits of the electric drive include vastly reduced emissions, high levels of efficiency, a quieter drive train with reduced vibration and a modular setup allowing flexibility within the engine room.

“There’s a clear trend developing in support of low emissions yachting and we are delighted to be building another yacht featuring the latest technology which supports a cleaner, greener environment,” adds Hawkins.

The cruising sloop has been developed by an experienced and knowledgeable sailing family and is designed for long distance global voyaging. She will also feature a high voltage electrical system enabling the yacht to operate in silent mode for long periods of time while maintaining comfortable on-board living conditions.

The all-carbon sloop will be fitted with a lifting keel, a Southern Spars rig package and may feature newly developed photovoltaic sun awnings which will further enhance the yacht’s eco-energy credentials. In charge of external project management will be A2B Marine Projects and, with building starting shortly, the Baltic 110 Custom will be due for delivery in 2023.

The announcement of the Baltic 110 project comes at a busy time for the company. Baltic 146 Path has just been launched at the yard in Jakobstad and the Baltic 117 Custom is also nearing completion.

