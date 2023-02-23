Awlgrip marks 50 years in yacht coatings business Fifty years ago the company's founders decided to apply an aerospace topcoat to a small fishing boat in Florida…

Awlgrip, a brand known for yacht coatings, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The brand is popular among boat owners, applicators, boatyards, and distributors worldwide, who often use "Awlgripping" to refer to painting their boats with the brand's coatings.

The company credits its success to the hard work and loyalty of its customers over the years. Awlgrip's growth began in South Florida, where two pilots wanted a custom yellow colour for their sport fish, which became known as "Fighting Lady Yellow." This was the first time a custom aerospace coating was used on a yacht topcoat, and the brand has since become a standard in the industry.

Throughout the year, Awlgrip plans to share stories about its history, innovation in yacht coating systems, and the development of training programs at its Yacht Application Centers (YPACs). The brand will also highlight its customers from around the world and what Awlgrip and its products mean to them.

As part of its 50th-anniversary celebration, Awlgrip has created a commemorative logo that will appear on advertisements, boat show booths, and literature. The brand has provided a web banner for customers to use on their websites, social media channels, and promotional materials.

