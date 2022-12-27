Meet the partners: Awlgrip at The Superyacht Forum René Bremer discusses the changing market, the perception problem and the need innovate with technology…

Reflecting on some of the discussions had at The Superyacht Forum 2022, René Bremer, Global Account Manager Superyacht at AkzoNobel, addresses the need for the industry to adapt to an evolving market. Picking up on the perception problem, Bremer makes it clear that the industry must adapt in order to survive.

Considering that the coating sector does not have the most sustainable reputation, the question of how to evolve to act upon demands for increasingly greener practices appears to be a pressing one for Bremer.



Bremer addresses how the industry can act as a soundboard to those voices calling for change. He points out the need for synergy between sectors and believes his could learn from the automotive and aerospace industries when it comes to coating technology and application processors.

