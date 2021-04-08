Falcon Tenders, a new name in the superyacht tender market, is open for business from its facility in Southampton. The new superyacht tender brand is led by Mark Pascoe. Pascoe is joined by Dean Stoneman who will partner him in managing Falcon Tenders. The dedicated Hampshire facilities comprise a 2,300sqm purpose-built manufacturing and office complex and will create new opportunities for the local workforce with up to 25 highly-skilled positions created.

“I am passionate about building tenders. I believe there is room in this exciting sector to be able to design and produce something quite special to integrate with any superyacht,” comments Pascoe. “I have hand-picked an impressive line-up of highly dedicated and skilled craftsmen, many of whom I have known and worked with for a number of years.

“I think we have a uniqueness and can offer all the benefits of dealing with a large production operation, but with the individuality, passion and skill that can only exist in a smaller, family-style operation. This allows a higher quality of workmanship, level of customer service and bespoke design. Our aim is to produce the finest, best-equipped, most innovative and reliable tenders on the market.”

Pascoe is joined by former F2 champions and F1 test driver Dean Stoneman, who is no stranger to the water having been crowned P1 Powerboat Champion in 2021. Over the past decade, he has built a number of powerboats and understands the marine yacht tender business.

Following an extensive R&D process, the Falcon Tenders team is now working on its first model, a limousine tender.

“We are really looking to take our first tender to the next level in terms of design, materials and propulsion,” comments Stoneman. “We are working with some superb partners and we are confident that what will emerge later in the year will impress the market.”

Falcon Tenders takes its name from Pascoe’s first two custom tenders, which were delivered to the late Tom Perkins to complement the iconic Maltese Falcon in 2005. The success of these two award-winning tenders ultimately led to Pascoe overseeing the design, development and manufacture of a further circa 200 tenders, making the Maltese Falcon a highly significant mascot.

The first model from Falcon Tenders has been styled by Michael Leach Design and is scheduled to make its world debut at the 2021 Monaco Yacht Show.

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.