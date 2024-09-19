Adriatic 42 appoints Eric Robert-Peillard as CEO The Montenegran shipyard has made another key leadership change following the former CEO's departure earlier this year…

Adriatic 42 has appointed Eric Robert-Peillard as its new CEO, as the shipyard aims to elevate its superyacht services and establish Porto Montenegro as a leading Mediterranean hub for superyacht owners, managers and captains.

The strategic leadership change follows the recent appointment of David Margason as Chairman of Adriatic 42 earlier this summer.

“We are pleased to welcome Eric to his new role. With his strategic vision and collaborative leadership style, Eric will play a crucial role in advancing our mission to establish Adriatic 42 as the premier superyacht destination in the Mediterranean,” says Margason. “His appointment reflects our shared commitment with Drydocks World to enhance our service offerings and drive growth in Montenegro's yachting industry.”

Robert-Peillard brings extensive experience and a proven track record in the yacht industry, particularly in the highly superyacht care. He takes the reigns following Guillaume Roche’s departure earlier this year. His tenure saw noteworthy developments at Adriatic 42, including the ramp-up of operations and the servicing of high-profile yachts like Black Pearl.

“I am honoured to lead Adriatic 42 and this talented team. With our strong strategy, I am excited about future growth opportunities,” says Robert-Peillard We aim to set new industry benchmarks in superyacht care and refit services, driven by our commitment to excellence and quality. I look forward to engaging with our partners and clients at the Monaco Yacht Show as we continue to elevate our service offerings.”

Under the new leadership, Adriatic’s team of 100 employees further too, following the shipyard’s recent redevelopments in Bijela.

“We are entering an exciting phase of growth at Adriatic 42, which will further reinforce Montenegro's status as a key global yachting hub,” adds Captain Rado Antolovic, PhD, CEO of Drydocks World. “I am confident that Eric's leadership will inspire innovation and uphold our highest quality and safety standards. We anticipate great success under his and David's guidance.”

