Fincantieri raises €396 million
The Italian shipbuilding giant has successfully concluded a substantial capital increase option through an offering on Euronext Milan …
Fincantieri has completed a capital increase to raise funds by offering new shares to existing shareholders, who had the option to buy additional shares at a set price. By offering additional shares at a fixed price, the company aims to raise funds while providing existing shareholders with an opportunity to increase their stake in the company.
During the first part of the offer, from June 24 to July 11, 2024, shareholders used 167,996,020 option rights. They purchased 151,196,418 new shares, totalling €396,134,615.
Following this, 1,358,880 option rights remained unexercised. These unexercised rights were subsequently sold, allowing investors to purchase up to 1,222,992 new shares, each accompanied by a free “Fincantieri 2024-2026 Warrant.” The price for each new share is set at €2.62, and for every 10 unexercised rights acquired, investors could subscribe to 9 new shares.
This capital increase allows Fincantieri to strengthen its financial position, invest in growth initiatives, reduce debt, explore strategic acquisitions or partnerships and enhance its operational efficiency.
