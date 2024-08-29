Heesen appoints new CCO The Dutch shipyard has named Ruud van der Stroom as Chief Commercial Officer, with the executive expected to start at the beginning of September…

Heesen has appointed Ruud van der Stroom as its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective 1st September. The new executive brings a wealth of experience to the role, having trained in the military and a career in commercial shipbuilding.

“My passion for yachting has been a lifelong pursuit, and joining such a prestigious shipyard feels like the perfect culmination of that journey,” says Van der Stroom. “I am thrilled to be part of this highly professional team and eager to see what the future holds. With Heesen’s strong brand and dedicated team, I am confident that we will make a meaningful impact in the industry.”

Having trained originally as a Dutch Royal Navy officer and being a passionate sailor, Van der Stroom also has a strong foundation in naval architecture, having studied at the Naval Academy and Delft University of Technology. The Dutch national also spent the past 16 years across different roles at Keppel Offshore and Marine and the Damen Shipyards Group, where he honed his expertise in the maritime industry.

The new CCO succeeds Mark Cavendish, who will retire after an extensive 16 years with the shipyard and many more years in yachting.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Mark for his invaluable contributions. His vast experience and deep market knowledge have been instrumental in building a solid platform for Heesen's continued success,” said Niels Vaessen, Heesen’s CEO. “We are excited to welcome Ruud to the team and look forward to the innovative direction he will bring as we continue to elevate our offerings in the yacht market.”

