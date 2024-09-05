Stefano de Vivo steps down from Ferretti The Group’s CCO is set to leave Ferretti after a decade of growth, transitioning to a CEO role, whilst maintaining a consultancy role within the firm…

Stefano de Vivo will step down from his role as Chief Commercial Officer of Ferretti Group to fully focus on leading his own Family Office, where he will assume the position of CEO from 1 November 2024.

The Italian shipyard is now preparing to implement its succession plan, with De Vivo collaborating closely with the CEO and Chief HR Officer to ensure a smooth transition.

“Having worked alongside me for over a decade as CCO of Ferretti Group and Managing Director of Wally, Stefano, through his professionalism, dedication, and expertise, has significantly contributed to the important milestones the company has achieved in recent years,” says Alberto Galassi, CEO of Ferretti Group.

Galassi notes that during his tenure, de Vivo was instrumental in the commercial development and expansion of the Wally brand, driving a decade of growth that saw the Group’s revenues more than quadruple.

Although he is leaving the shipbuilder, de Vivo will remain connected to the Ferretti Group, offering technical consultancy to support the development of Wally Sail’s business.

“Now, De Vivo has decided to leave his role to pursue new challenges,” adds Galassi. “On behalf of everyone at Ferretti, I thank him for his efforts, particularly in product development and sales, which have put our Group in excellent shape with a bright future ahead.”

