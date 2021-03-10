Acquera Group has announced that it has agreed to conclude its collaboration with Evolution Yacht Agents. Acquera Group purchased Evolution Yacht Agents in September 2019, however, after a year, both parties realised that it was of mutual interest to separate. The split will ensure that the two entities can freely pursue their own business models and strategies.

Moving forward, the Evolution Yachting brand created by Acquera Group will cease to exist, and the company will revert back to its original name and brand: Acquera Yachting was launched in February 2018.

Acquera Yachting will continue to operate under the leadership of its experienced team.

“I think what is important here, is that in the period of just three years we have expanded our presence across the most important Mediterranean yachting destinations,” comments Caterina Oliviero, Acquera Yachting’s Chief Commerical Officer. “Our headquarters are now in Italy and we have our own offices in the South of France, Monaco, Croatia, Montenegro, Albania, Greece and Turkey. Our business and growth strategy continues to be the same, as are our corporate and operational teams in each of the 8 countries. From the outset, our objectives were to be disruptive and to change the negative perception of yacht agents that unfortunately exists. We are committed to spearheading the change towards more structured services and transparency within the industry”.

Through the development of Acquera Yachting, Tositti hopes to tackle the issues traditionally associated with yacht agents, offering solutions to change opaque business practices, as well as developing technological solutions to drive efficiencies and transparency.

Following the separation from Evolution Yacht Agents, Acquera Group operates with its headquarters in Italy and brand offices in the South of France, Monaco, Croatia, Montenegro, Albania, Greece and Turkey. Through her sister company Acquera Experience, the Group offers lifestyle assistance and concierge services for yacht owners.

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.