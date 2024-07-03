A turning point for Tankoa Guido Orsi, head of marketing and communications at Tankoa, on the yard’s growth since its inception in 2008…

With a history in the textile sector, the Orsi family officially entered the nautical industry in 1996 when it acquired Baglietto, which was subsequently resold in 2004. However, in 2008, Guido Orsi’s father founded the Tankoa shipyard, its name deeply rooted in Genoa’s maritime heritage, meaning ‘scorpion’ in the Genoese dialect.

Then in 2021, Vincenzo Poerio joined the company and restructured the yard, increasing the workforce from 25 to 100 direct employees and up to 200 subcontractors within two years. Consequently, turnover has seen a significant increase from around €20 million in 2021 to €57 million in 2022 and €78 million in 2023. The projected turnover for 2024 and beyond is expected to be €100 million.

Guido, son of the yard’s founder and brother of president Eva Orsi, explains that “Production accelerated strongly, and with nine boats in production, changes were necessary. Major investments were required. All carpentry was outsourced to a partner company, but due to the increased workload in recent years, the yard decided to acquire a site in Civitavecchia, the former Privilege shipyard, and bring all carpentry work in house. This is part of the objective of ensuring direct control over quality and also allows us to better manage the work and dictate the timing for the formation of the site.

50-metre M/Y Grey

“On 27 May, the keel-laying ceremony for the 56-metre T560 Apache took place, marking the first-ever construction at the Civitavecchia site. Later, we will be able to handle three or four constructions simultaneously on an area of 40,000 square metres.”

As well as the Civitavecchia site, investment has also been earmarked at the existing Genovese yard to modernise production. This includes plans to construct four floodable sheds, measuring 80, 70, 60 and 50 metres respectively, by 2028, at approximately 30 million euros. A new logistics hub has been created for housing spare parts and offices for the technical department, with a staff of about 30. There will also be dedicated spaces for captains, additional offices, a canteen, a gym and a showroom dedicated to sampling.

Tankoa will also be attending the Cannes Yachting Festival this year for the first time, with a 45-metre yacht.

Rendering of 70-metre Milano

Currently under construction are: three 45-metre units (Go, to be delivered shortly, and two on spec), a 50-metre, a 52 Vitruvius, two 55s, a 56 and a 58. In addition, another 45-metre is under delivery. Tankoa offers custom and semi-custom yachts designed by some of the most prestigious names in yacht design such as Luca Dini, Francesco Paszkowski and Giorgio M. Cassetta.

“On speculation we have two 45-metre yachts, but in fact there are already negotiations underway,” says Orsi. He explains that among the investments is the study of hydrogen propulsion as Tankoa aims to join the ranks of those yards that are thinking of ways to reduce pollution in the sector and provide effective environmental protection.

The yard currently has a fleet of seven vessels in the water, a number that is expected to more than double over the next few years. With the addition of new production space and substantial investments, Tankoa is experiencing a turning point in its growth and capabilities. While this expansion will allow the yard to take on larger and more complex projects as its reputation continues to grow in the industry, Tankoa remains committed to its Genoese roots and to preserving the craftsmanship and tradition that define its legacy.

