As the more stringent rules on NOx emissions in Emission Control Areas are due to kick in for sub-500gt vessels on 1st January 2021, propulsion has been a word on everyone’s lips.



The regulation could potentially have a huge impact on vessels where space is already compromised, as builders will be expected to modify their designs.



The Superyacht Group, in partnership with MTU has engaged with a variety of sectors in the industry to see how this dramatic change could affect the new build market.



In our Special Report we also investigate an often-overlooked issue – the increasing power demands of large vessels and the pressure this puts on shoreside infrastructure as well as the regional economies whose power grids are placed under pressure during peak season.

