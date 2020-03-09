Heesen has announced the sale of YN 19150 Project Electra, the second hybrid yacht in the 5000 aluminium class.

The sub-500GT Project Electra opens up a range of cruising destinations for her new owners, due to her hybrid propulsion system which provides access to an increasing number of ‘nextgen’ curisng areas restricted by regulatory parameters, in support of more eco-conscious propulsion by visiting vessels, as well as her shallow draft.

Heesen’s hybrid propulsion system combines diesel and electric power, providing flexibility of power management and the ability to cruise in ‘nearly-perfect silence with zero vibrations,’ according to Heesen.

‘Electra' delivers unparalleled fuel efficiency thanks to her ultra-slippery FDFH hull,’ continued the Heesen statement. The hull was famously devised by Dutch hydrodynamicists van Oossanen Naval Architects, and seamlessly crafted by Heesen’s in-house welding team.

The vessel provides four different cruising modes, further illustrating her flexibility and the possibility of significant cost reductions based upon the mode of choice. ‘Hybrid Mode’ allows for the vessel to reach up to nine knots at noise levels of just 46dB, ‘the equivalent to soft rain,’ according to Heesen. While in Hybrid Mode, two water-cooled DC electric shaft motors of 127kW each quietly power the yacht, and benefits in this setting include silent cruising and higher manoeuvrability in close quarters.

‘Economic Mode’ reaches 9 - 12 knots with the vessel’s main engines on and generators off. Heesen states the mode as being ‘ideal for longer passages,’ and has interesting perks such as frugal fuel consumption, whereby at 12 knots, the yacht burns just 98 litres per hour, as well as extended generator service life.

In ‘Cruising Mode’, the vessel reaches 12-15 knots. ‘This is the traditional mode,’ commented Heesen, ‘where the diesel engines drive the yacht’s propellers and the generators provide the hotel load,’ while in ‘Boost Mode’, the generator-powered shaft motors are brought into service alongside the main engines to achieve a maximum speed of 16.3 knots.

Dutch designer Frank Laupman of Omega Architects has created a contemporary exterior, with a vertical bow providing progressive buoyancy when travelling through the waves. ‘The distinctive bow shape also means the crew accommodation can be set further forward,’ added Heesen, separate from the five lower deck suites and a master stateroom on the main deck forward, accommodating up to 12 guests.

Electra’s new owners appointed prestigious Monegasque boutique Sabrina Monte-Carlo to assist with the decoration and detailing of their yacht, and a contemporary style combined with a light colour palette has been specified for the selection of luxurious furniture, premium fabrics, and ‘art de la table’.

Since the launch of Project Electra in February 2020, The Superyacht Agency can confirm that there has been an additional request for a hybrid yacht to add to the superyacht industry’s diesel-electric order book. This year is set to be a record-breaking year for the industry in terms of hybrid deliveries, reflective of its growing eco-conscious awakening.

YN 19150 Project Electra is due for delivery at the end of April following intensive sea trials in the North Sea.

