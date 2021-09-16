Smooth (and stabilised) sailing With 35+ years of experience, Quantum Marine Stabilizers’ technology ensures comfortable cruising on some of the industry’s most exciting vessels...…

The importance of an enjoyable experience for owners and their guests is self-evident – the entire industry would cease to exist if this was not the case. And in terms of true comfort on board, one company has continued to raise the bar in marine stabilizing technologies: Quantum Marine Stabilizers. Since the company's inception over three decades ago, the technology has changed dramatically, with Quantum pioneering stabilizers systems since 1985. “We have had approvals for three global patents, XT™ Fins, MAGLift™ Rotors and Dyna-Foil™, and an additional patent pending now. All of this technology has enhanced the performance and stabilizer experience dramatically,” begins John Allen, founder and president.

Once rarely considered by the client, the Quantum team has seen an increase in owner engagement throughout the years. “Before, clients were more involved in the interior design or the wine cellar, and our project was just a big piece of machinery in the bottom of the boat, but it has now become front and centre,” Allen explains. In addition to their own comfort, many commercially savvy owners see the stabilization machinery as an imperative element that sets their vessels apart on the charter or sales market. Client expectations are at an all-time high, and Allen attributes the advancement of marine stabilizers to experienced owners who have spent many weeks on board. “Yacht owners are far more 'dialled into the importance of stabilizers than ever before. It’s not just comfort anymore, it's protecting their assets, charter advantages, and resale value,” he argues. “A lot of the people we're working with now are not first-generation yacht owners, some of them had at least three boats, and each time they ask, Can I get the latest? something better?”

Owners’ expectations of technology on board have become much more apparent in the last decade, with one notable recent example being the 80m M/Y Artefact. Her captain, Aaron Clark, recently spoke about his experiences with Quantum stabilizers and the process of including them on board. “I worked on a very busy charter vessel for 10 years, so I was familiar with Quantum’s product: how to operate it, how to do maintenance, and its reliability. So when it came time to specify stabilisation for Artefact, I went directly to them.” Artefact was delivered by Nobiskrug in 2020 and is one of the most technology-advanced hybrid yachts in the market – built for both efficient and comfortable cruising. “The architects at Nobiskrug and the engineers at Quantum worked together in the initial stages to ensure that all the calculations were done correctly. The cooperation between Quantum and [the shipyard] was extremely valuable in the beginning stages to ensure the product achieved our goal of comfort for the owner’s wife” he adds.

Just as in the case of Artefact, It's imperative for owners to consider the stabilizing technology at the earliest stages of the design. “Stabilizer planning should start when the yacht is being drawn out on a napkin,” Allen jokes. “In all seriousness, stabilizers are often part of the hull design prior to the vessel being signed with a yard. In our size range of 50m – 200m, we often receive a signed agreement four years before the boat is going to be launched – on a typical three-year build.”

Looking ahead, what's next for Quantum? For Allen, the projects just keep growing. “Our average contract over the last two years has been 70m LOA. In recent months, we are seeing a huge demand in the 100m+ size market.” Whatever the size of the vessel, Quantum systems on board will ensure owners, and their guests, of safety, comfort and smooth sailing.

Profile links

Quantum Marine Stabilizers

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.