Quantum Marine Stabilizers has announced the opening of its second European service centre within the MB92 Barcelona facilities. For over a decade, Quantum’s European manufacturing and service facility located in The Netherlands has handled all European service work. However, with the Mediterranean superyacht fleet continuing to grow, Quantum recognized the need to provide service and sales support within the region.

Barcelona offers both an extensive yacht support infrastructure and quick access to the Mediterranean, representing shorter response times. Operations are set to commence in mid-October 2020, with an initial team of service technicians and Andrew Corbin, the technical sales manager, who together will progressively grow the new Quantum facility.

“Barcelona and MB92 meet the ‘centrally located’ requirement to better service our clients with a shipyard that has an incredible infrastructure and capacity to accommodate all sizes of superyachts,” states Quantum’s CEO John Allen. “Over the years, we have worked closely with several members of the MB92 team and have a tremendous amount of respect for their successful operation and professional approach.”



“We are excited to be welcoming Quantum to our Barcelona facilities,” adds Pepe García-Aubert, President and CEO of MB92 Group. “We have enjoyed a long working relationship and I am confident that this next phase will serve as a platform for further success. At MB92, we are committed to partnering with leaders in their respective fields who share our approach [of] providing clients a world-class refit experience. Quantum has developed an outstanding reputation for engineering excellence, service delivery and are providing innovative solutions towards a more sustainable future.”



