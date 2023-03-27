OneWeb crosses coverage threshold With an additional 36 satellites launched, the LEO constellation has hit its target for global coverage…

OneWeb successfully launches 36 additional satellites by NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) in Sriharikota, India. This is OneWeb’s 18th launch, its third this year, bringing the total of OneWeb’s constellation to 618 satellites. The OneWeb constellation design calls for 588 satellites for global coverage and additional satellites are planned for resiliency and redundancy.

Once touted as the UK's chance to create a British equivalent to SpaceX, the UK's investment in OneWeb is now thought to be around 20 per cent, shared with EU-based counterparts. According to a statement, OneWeb will be ready to roll out global coverage by the end of 2023 by enhancing its existing connectivity solutions that are already live in regions north of 50 degrees latitude.

"This is the most significant milestone in the history of OneWeb, as we reach the satellites needed for global coverage. Over several years we have remained focused on our commitment to deliver a network that will provide connectivity for our customers and communities that need it most," said OneWeb CEO, Neil Masterson.

The OneWeb constellation operates in the Ku-band frequency range, using a combination of ground-based gateways and user terminals. There are several companies and organizations that are developing or already operating LEO constellations to provide global broadband internet access, including:

SpaceX: SpaceX's Starlink constellation is already operational with over 3,000 satellites launched and plans to launch up to 12,000 satellites to provide global coverage.

Amazon: Amazon's Project Kuiper plans to launch over 3,000 satellites to provide global broadband access.

Telesat: Telesat is developing its own LEO constellation called Lightspeed, which will consist of up to 298 satellites and offer high-speed internet connectivity to businesses, governments, and consumers around the world.

Boeing: Boeing has proposed a LEO constellation called the "V-band" system that could provide broadband connectivity for commercial and government customers.

These are just a few examples of the many companies and organizations working on LEO constellations for global broadband internet access. The competition in this space is expected to intensify in the coming years, as more companies enter the market and existing players expand their networks.

