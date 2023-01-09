Elcome offers Starlink internet to yachts Starlink is one of the most significant advancements in communications for the maritime industry in decades…

Elcome International, a provider of maritime systems and integration solutions, is offering SpaceX’s Starlink internet services to its global maritime and mobility customers. From merchant vessels to oil rigs to luxury yachts, Starlink enables maritime customers to connect from the most remote waters across the world, just like they would in the office or at home.

For over fifty years, Elcome has been providing its maritime customers with communications solutions based on both terrestrial and satellite technology. Starlink is one of the most significant advancements in communications for the maritime industry in decades.

Powered by the world’s largest constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit, Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency broadband Internet service for all types of maritime and offshore assets is a revolution in performance and cost. With speeds up to 100 times faster and at a fraction of the cost of traditional satellite internet services, Elcome will equip its customers with cutting-edge technology-led solutions that leverage the unique capabilities of Starlink.

“We are so excited to bring the benefits of Starlink to our customers,” said Jimmy Grewal, Elcome’s Executive Director. “It’s not just about fast Internet, but the opportunity for us to implement real-time remote monitoring and autonomy solutions for these customers in ways that were not previously possible. Also consider the benefit to crew members who will now be able to better stay in touch with family and friends while out at sea.”

The company will also provide installation, integration, and field support to customers using Starlink. Elcome has already implemented multi-antenna Starlink arrays delivering hundreds of megabits of low-latency bandwidth on two superyachts catering to more than 100 crew and guests simultaneously.

Orders will be fulfilled from the company’s logistics hubs in Spain, Dubai, and Singapore with a variety of installation and support options available. The company also provides a comprehensive web portal for customers to manage their Starlink subscriptions, including month-to-month billing with no contractual commitments and the option to pause the service.

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.