Inmarsat Highlights Ground-breaking Technical Innovations

Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, will highlight two significant advancements in its connectivity capabilities for the superyacht industry at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show.

Following the recent announcements of ORCHESTRA, the communications network of the future, and ELERA, a global narrowband network for safety and mission critical connectivity as well as the Internet of Things (IoT), Inmarsat will be in Monaco to communicate the range of opportunities and benefits which will be available to customers in the years ahead from these major innovations.

The ORCHESTRA and ELERA solutions represent the largest ever transformation of Inmarsat’s world-class services, creating a future for superyacht professionals and guests in which they can voyage anywhere in the world and still have access to high-performance connectivity with a service unmatched by any competitor.

Designed to meet evolving connectivity needs in the mobility market by combining multiple technologies to create one cohesive solution, Inmarsat ORCHESTRA is a unique ‘dynamic mesh network’ that will bring together existing geosynchronous (GEO) satellites with low earth orbit satellites (LEO) and terrestrial 5G into an integrated, high-performance solution. Offering the lowest average latency and fastest average speeds, ORCHESTRA will eliminate the industry-wide challenge of congested network ‘hot spots’.

The new approach means that Inmarsat can easily boost capacity in high-density areas such as ports, ensuring customer needs continue to be met well into the future with capacity scaled directly to match their requirements.

A key component of ORCHESTRA, Inmarsat ELERA is ideally suited to the evolving world of the IoT and for global mobility customers, building on the company’s global leadership in L-band satellite services with breakthrough technologies that will deliver unparalleled L-band speeds and the smallest, low-cost user terminals.

Inmarsat is launching two new satellites soon to enhance the ELERA network. The I-6 satellites, the first of which is scheduled to launch at the end of 2021, are the largest and most sophisticated commercial communications satellites ever built.

During the Monaco Yacht Show the Inmarsat team will be on hand to highlight how the new developments will enhance and integrate with its range of maritime communication solutions for superyachts, including its gold standard Fleet Xpress platform.

Superyachts fitted with Fleet Xpress benefit from continuous high-speed connectivity over a single global network, including unlimited data and unlimited backup, with subscription flexibility and guaranteed service, backed by 24/7 technical support. Fleet Xpress enables broadband internet access and streaming services in tough weather conditions and remote locations. The service is protected by a multi-layer cyber defence solution, Fleet Secure Portfolio which supports compliance to the new International Maritime Organization (IMO) 2021 cyber security risk management requirements.

Inmarsat’s Yachting team is attending the Monaco Yacht Show from 22nd to 25th September and is based at the ACREW & IMM Lounge in La Rascasse on the La Rascasse F1 corner on Table 2.

