All you need to know about The Experiential Yachting Forum

Our Chairman and Editor in Chief at The Superyacht Group will be attending the hotly anticipated Experiential Yachting Forum in The Yacht Club Of Monaco on the 21st of April. The event has been heralded as being the first international forum to discuss unique yachting experiences and activities that bring additional value and purpose to the use of a vessel for yacht owners, charterers and crew.

​This event is a great opportunity for Yachting Professionals, Experience Providers, Owners, Owner Representatives and Captains to evaluate yachting from a different angle. The aim is to uplift the world of yachting and recognise the substance and grandiosity of the industry. Hopefully, it will generate a better understanding of the best way to influence other markets and potential future stakeholders, as well as connecting yachting to various sectors, such as ocean and human health, marine science, neuroscience, philosophy, metaverse, AI & VR Technology and so on…

The covered topics include:

​ - Holistic Yachting. Yacht, Sea & Human Health

- Experiential Yacht Design

- Yacht Building by Purpose

- Immersive VR & Yachting

- Yachting & Metaverse. NFT Yacht Brokerage

- The Future of Co-ownership & Group Yacht Ownership

- Yachting Experience Ownership

- Yacht Repurposing & Conversion. The Future of Super Yachts

- Environmental challenges & Yachting

- The Future of Exploration & Expedition Yachting

- New Value of 'Classic' Yachting Destinations

​

With the objective of “Building a Better Superyacht Market” Martin is co-moderating the Experiential Yachting Forum 2022 together with Peter Economides, Founder of Felix BNI. The hybrid event will require registration so be sure to secure your place by getting a forum pass online or on-site at the Yacht Club De Monaco for opportunities to learn, connect and collaborate with peers and experiential market commentators.

