CMC Marine partners with Gyro Marine Following the new partnership between these two Italian stabilisation companies, Dario Schiavo looks at what links them and their technologies…

CMC Marine announces the signing of a partnership agreement with Italian company Gyro Marine, resulting in the inclusion of gyroscopes in the product range.

It is widely recognised that sophisticated stabilisation systems have had a significant impact on the success of yachting globally. The onboard comfort derived from the substantial reduction of the hull's oscillating movements while sailing and stationary has influenced even those who were not particularly fond of being at sea to purchase a vessel.

As is often the case in yachting, technology is adopted in response to demand, a trend that has become more pronounced in recent years as boats have increased in size and the clientele has diversified. No longer are owners solely ocean enthusiasts.

Two primary technologies are available to enhance a boat's stability: gyroscopes and stabilising fins. The announcement of an all-Italian collaboration between CMC Marine, a leader in yacht and superyacht stabilisation, and Gyro Marine, a company specialising in the design, development, production, and support of high-capacity gyroscopes for the international marine industry, is of great interest.

"Stabiliser fins and gyroscopes are not competing systems," states Alessandro Cappiello, CEO and founder of CMC Marine (pictured above). "They can be optimally integrated to provide stabilisation both at anchor and while underway, fulfilling even the most detailed technical needs. This agreement also signals the start of a promising journey for us, with the potential for developing integration between the products of both brands."

In general, the differences between gyroscopes and fins are often considered a philosophical matter, although fins are typically viewed as more efficient when underway and gyroscopes at anchor. However, this is not entirely accurate.

"The key distinction," elaborates Cappiello, "is that stabilising fins are active, adjusting to the conditions of both the hull and the weather. The fins generate lift, similar to aeroplane wings, meaning as speed increases, so does lift, activating a damping system. In essence, stabiliser fins function like car shock absorbers, responding to varying road conditions.

In contrast, gyroscopes, which we usually see as passive, require a mass of about 3% to 4.5% of the boat's displacement, making them ideal for lighter boats with minimal roll moments. They need acceleration to operate. Gyro Marine's gyroscopic systems have the advantage of being active, with controlled precession velocity, which allows the mass speed to be varied to maintain optimal conditions."

The collaboration between these two Italian companies clearly aims to cater to a wide range of customer needs. This was demonstrated in the construction of the Rossi Navi 65-metre Utopia IV in 2018, which utilised both systems, ensuring stability in all conditions, both at sea and at anchor. "The partnership was formed upon realising our shared philosophy," Cappiello says. "Gyro Marine's gyroscopes are entirely electric, like our systems, and both companies are situated within 25 kilometres of each other, between Pisa and Livorno."

The agreement between CMC Marine and Gyro Marine extends beyond yachting to offshore (platform and wind farm services) and research vessel markets. "We also aim to overcome cultural barriers between sectors" concludes Cappiello, "demonstrating that no single system is superior."

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.