Bluegame to build AC37 hydrogen powered chase boat American Magic partners with Sanlorenzo and Bluegame to design and build its zero emissions chase boat for Barcelona 2024…

Bluegame, a Sanlorenzo Group brand, and New York Yacht Club American Magic, challenger for the 37th America’s Cup to be held in Barcelona in 2024, sign an agreement for the design and construction of the team hydrogen-powered chase boat.

For the first time, the 37th America’s Cup protocol requires each challenging team to build and operate two hydrogen- powered foiling chase boats that must be a minimum of 10 meters in length, reach a maximum speed of 50 knots, and possess a range of 180 miles.

Less than a year ago, Bluegame parent company, Sanlorenzo, signed a strategic agreement with Siemens Energy to build the first 50-meter Superyacht with electricity generation using hydrogen and Fuel Cells, which will be launched in 2024.

Luca Santella, head of product strategy of Bluegame, comments: "I can hardly contain the emotion that arises from the recognition of Bluegame's design value, from the confirmation of the unconventional DNA of the brand, and the fascination exercised by this legendary competition on a former professional sailor like I was."

Tyson Lamond, chief operations officer of American Magic, adds: "Bluegame is the perfect partner on this project, and we’re very excited to be at the forefront of innovation. We are optimistic that hydrogen-powered boats and the production of cleaner, more environmentally friendly technology will become a sustainable solution for the wider marine industry"

With each team striving to innovate with green technology, these partnerships will help dive the marine sector towards sustainable solutions. The groundbreaking work of Emirates Team New Zealand, and their foiling hydrogen chase boat has laid down the marker. Barcelona will prove an ideal testing ground for the full range of designs from across the challengers. With all eyes on alternative fuels, for the superyacht sector, the racing will not be confined to the course.

Image Credit: American Magic

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.