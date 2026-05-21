Yachties with a cause – YachtAid Global Steve Jackman, Communications and Marketing, YachtAid Global, outlines their role in facilitating the interface between coastal communities and philanthropic yacht owners…

What do you do, why do you do it and why does it matter?

Since 2006, YachtAid Global has played a leading role in facilitating the superyacht community’s global engagement and collaboration for humanitarian, conservation and disaster management efforts across global coastal communities. Through the leadership and execution of these efforts YachtAid Global promotes and facilitates the engagement to the communities for visiting yachts and crew while providing yacht owners and companies an opportunity to expand their philanthropic and corporate social responsibility footprint.

As many of these destination communities frequently struggle with natural disasters and lack of infrastructure, YachtAid Global believes that it is incumbent upon the yachting community to care for the people and environments of coastal communities around the globe who share with us their land, sea and spirit.

As a yachting community, we have the ability (and to some extent also responsibility) to protect the global ocean and to support destination communities in reaching sustainable development goals.

What is the most tangible thing you’ve achieved so far and what did it actually take to make it happen?

Over the past 20 years, YachtAid Global, working with over 300 yachts and thousands of crew, has completed hundreds of initiatives. spanning from delivering life-saving aid and building homes immediately after natural disasters, to reallocating communities impacted by rising oceans. To execute these programmes, the YachtAid Global team begins by creating in-depth budgets and logistics planning for both our team and the participating yacht and crew are able to make the greatest impact in each operation.

After 20 years we have accomplished significant things, yet there is so much more that needs to be done. The collaboration is the greatest asset that we use in order to create an amplifying effect that yachts, crews, and our local and global team participants bring forward in order to make things happen which nobody could accomplish on their own.

What is genuinely possible for yachting if the industry leans into this properly and what’s standing in the way?

At YachtAid Global, we believe that the future of yachting depends on the state of the oceans and the destination communities that the yachts visit. Superyachts specifically have the opportunity to play a significant role in supporting these initiatives, leading the way alongside YachtAid Global to make our first 20 years just an introduction to what is possible.

We hope the yachting community continues to join us across our programmes and increase the participation and investment in ocean conservation and humanitarian initiatives across destination communities. As a yachting community, we have the ability (and to some extent also responsibility) to protect the global ocean and to support destination communities in reaching sustainable development goals. If we come together as a yachting community and lean into this work, we can make significant progress in protecting the ocean, marine life and a way of life across destination communities which the yacht crews, guests and owners have been enjoying as part of the yachting experience across

global regions.

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YachtAid Global

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