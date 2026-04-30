Marina Ibiza Posidonia Meadow Marina Ibiza begins planting 1,500 Posidonia plants to help with the regeneration of Talamanca Bay…

Marina Ibiza has launched the Marina Ibiza Posidonia Meadow, a marine restoration project in partnership with the Vellmarí Foundation that focuses on regenerating the seabed of Talamanca Bay through an initial planting of 1,500 Posidonia oceanica plants.

The initiative invites clients and visitors to expand the meadow by adopting their own Posidonia plant.

At its core, this initiative supports the recovery of this essential seagrass for the Mediterranean ecosystem in a particularly hard-hit area. Just two kilometres away from Ibiza Town, Talamanca Bay has lost almost half of its Posidonia meadows in recent decades, underlining the urgent need to reverse this trend.

Posidonia oceanica is central to the Mediterranean’s balance, as it enhances water quality, produces oxygen and provides shelter for a whole host of species. However, the degradation of these meadows is one of the key threats to marine biodiversity.

Through this project, Marina Ibiza is committing directly to the local marine ecosystem and actively engaging its community. As the first plants take root, the marina will invite clients, visitors and the wider community to take part by adopting their own Posidonia plant and help the meadow expand as a shared endeavour.

In doing so, the Marina Ibiza Posidonia Meadow becomes a project that extends beyond the first stage of planting, inviting direct involvement in restoring the marine ecosystem. Each plant adopted helps extend the meadow and build resilience across the bay.

This initiative is part of a broader conservation effort across the Mediterranean, where around 34 per cent of Posidonia meadows have declined in recent decades. Initiatives like this help turn the tide, paving the way towards global marine protection goals.

The project also benefits from the collaboration of the Vellmarí Association, led by marine biologist Manu San Félix, a recognised authority in marine conservation in Ibiza, who will be sharing his expertise in Posidonia planting and monitoring.

The Posidonia Marina Ibiza Meadow is a passionate commitment to local environmental restoration, bringing together direct investment, scientific expertise and community involvement to restore one of the Mediterranean's most valuable ecosystems, plant by plant.

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