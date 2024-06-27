Türkiye’s ascendance: The evolution of a yachting paradise Begüm Yachting’s contribution to the growth and success of the superyacht industry in Türkiye…

Türkiye’s status as a hub for marinas has undergone significant evolution in recent years, propelled by its strategic location at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, its breathtaking natural beauty and its rich cultural heritage. With a coastline stretching over 8,000 kilometres, Türkiye boasts world-class marinas offering state-of-the-art facilities and services for superyacht owners and guests.

Key to Türkiye’s emergence as a premier yachting destination is its commitment to infrastructure development. Turkish authorities have made substantial investments in expanding and modernising marinas to meet the highest international standards, making Türkiye a preferred destination for superyachts cruising the Eastern Mediterranean and beyond.

Türkiye’s marina landscape includes 10 marinas in the Marmara region/Istanbul, 40 in the Aegean region and 10 in the Mediterranean region, with six marinas owned by municipalities. The average sea mooring capacity is 4,500 boats in the Marmara region, 8,500 boats in the Aegean region and 2,500 boats in the Antalya region. Additionally, there are six five-anchor marinas in the country.

The yachting tourism sector in Türkiye has experienced significant growth, thanks to initiatives promoting the country as a yachting paradise. From the pristine waters of the Aegean and Mediterranean seas to its vibrant culture and cuisine, Türkiye offers an immersive experience for superyacht owners and charterers.

Begum Yachting has been a leader in this transformation, continuously improving its services to meet the evolving needs of clients. Founded in 1997 by Begüm Doğulu, Begüm Yachting is the largest super yacht and charter agent along the Turkish coast. Specialising in superyacht agency services, the company has served over 1,000 superyachts, including notable vessels such as M/Y Dar (90 metres), Ice (90 metres), Mogambo (74 metres), Christina O (100 metres), Amatasia (85 metres), O’ptasia (85 metres) and Vava II (100 metres), among others.

In addition to its superyacht agency services, Begüm Yachting expanded its range to include yacht management, charter services and concierge services, ensuring a seamless and memorable yachting experience for clients. It offers yacht management services for a fleet of 22 yachts and successfully books approximately 40 charters per season, showcasing its expertise.

In response to the demand for European standard quality shipyards, Begüm Yachting established Barka Shipyard in 2005, based in the Bodrum peninsula. The shipyard has completed 80 superyacht refits and built and exported four new yachts, including two 36-metre schooners, a 40-metre steel motoryacht and a 35-metre motoryacht. Barka Shipyard specialises in refits for superyachts ranging from 30 metres to 100 metres, ensuring each project meets the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship.

Excited to be part of Türkiye’s yachting journey, Begüm Yachting looks forward to contributing to the continued growth and success of the superyacht industry in Türkiye.

Looking ahead, Türkiye continues to position itself as a leader in sustainable yachting practices, with marinas increasingly adopting eco-friendly measures such as solar-power generation and waste-management systems. With its unparalleled beauty, world-class facilities and commitment to sustainability, Türkiye is set to become a must-visit destination for superyacht owners and captains alike.

is set to become a must-visit destination for superyacht owners and captains alike.

