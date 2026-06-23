Trademark and design law in the luxury yachting industry A case law analysis in light of Riva, Benetti and recent WIPO decisions – by Serap Sargin, Sargin Law Office…

1. THE IMPORTANCE OF INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY LAW IN THE LUXURY YACHTING INDUSTRY

Introduction

The luxury yachting industry represents a highly specialised sector in which technological sophistication, aesthetic design and brand identity converge. Unlike mass-market industries, luxury yacht manufacturing is characterised by a strong emphasis on exclusivity, craftsmanship and reputational value. In this context, intellectual property law – particularly trademark and design law – plays a central role in safeguarding competitive advantage.

Yachts are not merely functional objects, they are embodiments of brand identity and aesthetic expression. Consequently, legal protection extends beyond technical innovation to encompass visual appearance, model denomination and brand recognition. This article examines the legal framework governing trademark and design law in the luxury yachting industry, with particular reference to European Union law, international trademark systems and relevant case law.

1.1 Trademark law

Trademark law protects signs capable of distinguishing the goods or services of one undertaking from those of others. Under European Union Law and international systems such as the Madrid System administered by WIPO [World Intellectual Property Organization]1, trademarks may include names, logos, model designations and other distinctive signs.

In the luxury yachting sector, trademarks serve as indicators of commercial origin and are closely associated with reputation, quality and prestige. Given the high economic value of yacht brands, trademark protection plays a crucial role in preventing consumer confusion and safeguarding goodwill.

1.2 Industrial design

Within the European Union, industrial design protection is primarily governed by Council Regulation (EC) No 6/2002 on Community Designs.2 Industrial design law protects the appearance of a product, including its lines, contours, shape, texture and overall visual impression. Protection is granted where the design is novel and possesses individual character.

In the luxury yachting industry, design is a key determinant of market differentiation. Elements such as hull configuration, superstructure geometry, window layout and deck arrangement are not purely functional but contribute significantly to brand identity. As such, design law provides an essential mechanism for preventing imitation and preserving exclusivity in highly competitive and design-driven market.

1.3 Unfair competition

In addition to registered intellectual property rights, the doctrine of unfair competition provides supplementary protection against dishonest commercial practices. Article 10bis of the Paris Convention establishes a general obligation to prevent acts contrary to honest practices in industrial or commercial matters.3

In the luxury yachting industry, unfair competition may arise through the imitation of unregistered designs or misleading practices capable of creating confusion as to commercial origin.

2. TYPICAL TYPES OF INFRINGEMENT

Disputes in the luxury yachting industry typically arise in several forms, including design imitation, confusingly similar trademarks, unauthorised distribution and digital misuse of branding.4 The assessment of infringement often depends on overall impression and likelihood of confusion.

3. LEGAL PROTECTION STRATEGIES

Effective protection requires a multi-layered strategy including design and trademark registration, contractual safeguards, and digital monitoring mechanisms.5 These measures are essential for maintaining brand integrity in a global market.

The dispute illustrates the importance of trademark protection in luxury markets, where reputation and brand recognition often constitute valuable commercial assets.

4. ANALYSIS IN THE LIGHT OF CASE LAW

4.1 Benetti trademark dispute (WIPO decision, 2023)

A significant example of trademark enforcement involving the luxury yachting industry is the domain name dispute brought by Azimut-Benetti S.p.A. before the WIPO Arbitration and Mediation Center (case no. D2023-2143).6

The dispute concerned a domain name incorporating the term “Benetti”, a trademark associated with one of Italy’s leading luxury yacht manufacturers. The complainant argued that the disputed domain name was confusingly similar to its BENETTI trademark and had been registered and used in bad faith.

The WIPO Panel examined the complaint under the Uniform Domain Name Dispute Resolution Policy (UDRP). Although the panel acknowledged the existence and reputation of the BENETTI trademark, the complaint was ultimately denied because the complainant failed to establish all of the elements required under the UDRP. Accordingly, the requested transfer of the domain name was not granted.

The decision demonstrates that even highly reputed trademarks do not automatically guarantee success in domain name proceedings. Rights holders must provide sufficient evidence regarding the respondent’s lack of rights or legitimate interests and bad-faith registration and use. The case further illustrates the growing importance of digital brand protection in the luxury yachting sector.

4.2 Riva S.p.A. v Diva Yachts (Italian PTO, 2015)

An example of trademark protection within the luxury yacht industry is found in opposition proceedings reportedly initiated by Riva S.p.A. against the registration of the sign “Diva Yachts” before the Italian Patent and Trademark Office.7

According to publicly reported accounts of the proceedings, Riva argued that the proposed sign created an association with the well-known RIVA trademark and could benefit from its commercial reputation. The opposition was reportedly successful and the contested application was refused.

Although the full administrative decision is not publicly available, the dispute illustrates the importance of trademark protection in luxury markets, where reputation and brand recognition often constitute valuable commercial assets. It further demonstrates the willingness of established yacht manufacturers to oppose potentially conflicting marks at an early stage.

The matter demonstrates the challenges faced by courts when distinguishing between protectable creative features and elements dictated by technical considerations.

4.3 Design similarity and unfair competition in yacht manufacturing (reported litigation concerning HanseYachts AG and Cantiere del Pardo S.p.A.)

A notable example of design-related enforcement within the yachting industry concerns the reported dispute between HanseYachts AG and Cantiere del Pardo S.p.A. regarding the Fjord 42 and Pardo 43 yacht models.8

According to industry reports, the dispute focused on alleged similarities between the two vessels, particularly concerning deck configuration, exterior profile and overall visual appearance. It was argued that the similarities were capable of creating an impression of commercial association and amounted to unlawful imitation.

Reported accounts indicate that interim measures were granted restricting the commercialisation of the allegedly infringing vessel. The dispute has frequently been cited as an example of the difficulties associated with protecting industrial designs in sectors where aesthetic choices coexist with technical and functional requirements.

The matter highlights the practical importance of design rights and unfair competition principles in the luxury yachting industry. It also demonstrates the challenges faced by courts when distinguishing between protectable creative features and elements dictated by technical considerations.

4.4 Observations on industry practice

Many disputes in the luxury yachting industry are resolved through confidential settlements, coexistence agreements or negotiated commercial arrangements rather than publicly available judgements.9

Nevertheless, the available decisions and reported disputes demonstrate the strategic importance of trademarks, design rights and unfair competition rules in protecting brand identity and product differentiation within the sector.

Taken together, the Benetti, Riva and HanseYachts disputes illustrate the diverse legal mechanisms available to yacht manufacturers seeking to preserve commercial reputation and design exclusivity in increasingly competitive international markets.

5. CONCLUSION AND RECOMMENDATIONS

Trademark and design law are essential tools for protecting innovation and brand identity in the luxury yachting industry. Courts adopt a strict approach to similarity and confusion, particularly in high-end markets.

Manufacturers should adopt comprehensive strategies combining registration, contractual protection and enforcement mechanisms. Effective IP protection remains a strategic necessity in maintaining competitive advantage.

Footnotes

1. Council Regulation (EC) No 6/2002 on Community Designs [2002] OJ L3/1

2. WIPO, ‘Madrid System for the International Registration of Marks’

3. Paris Convention for the Protection of Industrial Property (1883), art 10bis

4. EUIPO, ‘Design and Trademark Protection Guidelines’

5. WIPO, ‘Enforcement of Intellectual Property Rights’

6. Azimut-Benetti S.p.A. v Grace Huo, WIPO case no. D2023-2143,

7. Riva S.p.A. v Diva Yachts (Italian PTO, 2015) (Reported opposition proceedings discussed in Martini Manna Avvocati.)

8. Genoa Court decision concerning HanseYachts AG and Cantiere del Pardo S.p.A (discussed in industry publications and legal commentary )

9. Chambers and Partners, ‘IP Trends in the Yachting Industry’

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