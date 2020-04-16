According to the Association of Bahamas Marinas, The Government of The Bahamas has released official COVID-19 protocols for foreign and local boats that are currently in the waters of The Bahamas.

The Bahamas Safe Passage Home and Sea Quarantine have been established by the Association of Bahamas Marinas in order to help boats either remain moored or leave Bahamian waters safely while minimizing the risk of spreading the virus throughout the islands. The program will be in effect until normal border travel is restored.

Please note that this program exists within the existing guidelines of the curfew order, and service will not be offered on days where a total shutdown has been ordered.

Boaters will be granted safe passage through Bahamian waters, provided they observe the requirements of the government protocols.

There are now strategically placed participating marinas through the country which are available and open to accept vessels - provided you have made arrangements prior to arrival. The program also applies to those crossing through Bahamian waters in order to get back to their country of origin (Right of Innocent Passage) but this requires pre-approval.

Recreational boating from one island to another is strictly prohibited by the government.

A list of the participating marinas can be found below:

Staniel Cay Marina 1 (242) 355-2024 (Exuma)

Flying Fish 1 (242) 337-3430 (Long Island)

Romora Bay 1 (242) 333-2325 (Harbour Island)

Bay Street Marina 1 (242) 676-7000 (Nassau)

Nassau Yacht Haven 1 (242) 393-8173 (Nassau) – for provisioning only

Grand Bahama Yacht Club 1 (242) 373-7616 (Freeport, GBI)

Bimini Cove (Bimini Sands) – 1 (772) 210-0443 (South Bimini)

