Having begun her life in The Netherlands as a 51m schooner platform, Rainbow II was subsequently purchased by Turquoise Yachts and re-designed by Dykstra Naval Architects to become a sloop, with her interior designed by deVosdeVries design, and she is now under construction at the Turkish outfits Istanbul shipyard.

With a layout optimised for bluewater cruising, the semi-classic interior has been designed to provide ample space for large families. The interior styling is reminiscent of the historic big-class racing yachts with a general finish of lacquered mahogany and panel detailing on the main walls and cabinetry. Finer detailing of ebony inlays and burl veneer tops adds to the aesthetic.

The main deckhouse has windows all around that provide ample light to the interior spaces and excellent view. With a 12-person dining table, lounge area, a pantry and a direct connection to the large exterior cockpit, the salon will be the focal point of the vessel.

Below, the full-width owner’s stateroom is situated aft. Further forward along the central corridor, there are four cabins, a VIP, two twins and a double, each with an en suite bathroom. The lower salon portside serves as a secondary entertainment area. The sofa can be converted into another bed, allowing space for an additional two guests.

The crew area is located forward of the mast and houses the galley, crew mess and four cabins, sleeping nine crew. A dedicated entrance provides access to the foredeck. The aft deckhouse, which will be predominantly for crew use, houses the navigation area.

