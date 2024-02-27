Perseus^3 wins Millennium Cup A strong effort in light winds by Perseus^3 sees it win the 2024 NZ Millennium Cup on Auckland's Hauraki Gulf…

Image Credit: Jeff Brown

The 2024 NZ Millennium Cup has crowned its winner. The final day of racing on Auckland’s Hauraki Gulf saw the fleet competing in winds on a course with a 23nm final leg to decide line honors.

The yachts took off from Motutapu, passed the Noises, then D'Urville Rock, Rakino, the Haystack, and returned home. Despite the substantial length of the course, they weren’t able to shake clear of each other. Perseus^3 crossed the finish line first, while Janice of Wyoming, Sassafras, Cat+Ion, and Kotuku dueled all the way to the line.

Sunday’s grey, moody Auckland sky was brightened as Janice of Wyoming unfurled her cowboy spinnaker, but they couldn’t catch Perseus^3. Having dominated racing on the first day, won line honors on day two to Sassafras’ win on corrected time, and charged out strongly on day three, Perseus^3 couldn’t be stopped.

“I love being here in New Zealand, but what I love most about our boat is we have these warriors who sail it here. When we race, we bring the greatest,” said the owner of Perseus^3. "We’ve been fighting the Kiwis in sailing for years. And if you can’t beat them, hire them on your boat. We’ll be coming back every year,” he added.

Perseus^3 Crew, Image Credit: Jeff Brown

The multihull division was tightly contested, with outcomes often too close to call. Ultimately, Outnumbered claimed the honors in her first NZ Millennium Cup. “It’s our first time in New Zealand,” said Outnumbered’s owner. “And we’re in love with the country; we love the people.”

“It’s been great to have the boats back and the regatta running, with the additional bonus of having the very impressive sight of Perseus^3 on the course,” says principal race officer Harold Bennett.

“The sight of those three big yachts powering up and crossing together is a sight I’ll never forget. We haven’t seen a finish that close before over successive NZ Millennium Cups. It’s a privilege to work for these boats and a privilege to work for this team,” concludes Bennett.

Sassafras, winner of day two’s racing and a long-term competitor in the Cup, was gracious in ceding victory to Perseus^3.

With Auckland established as a refit and charter base in the South Pacific, which is proving an increasingly popular charter destination, this regatta provides another drawcard to New Zealand. The Pacific nation is equipped with world-class refit facilities and charter friendly legislation.

