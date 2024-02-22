New Zealand Millennium Cup kicks off this week The southern hemisphere’s longest-running superyacht regatta commences this week in Auckland…

New Zealand Millennium Cup ©Robert Gleed Breed Media

The final countdown is underway for the New Zealand Millennium Cup, where sailing superyachts will gather to race in Auckland starting this Friday 23rd Feburary. This year’s Cup is a standout edition, marking the launch of Moana Auckland, New Zealand’s ocean festival.

With the festival spanning a month-long celebration of Aucklanders’ connection with the ocean, the harbor city provides the perfect backdrop for the NZ Millennium Cup to return to, after years of racing around New Zealand and the world.

For the first time in a decade, the New Zealand Millennium Cup will take place on Auckland’s waters. The fleet will face conditions enjoyed by the world’s leading yachtsmen in America’s Cup and Round the World races, while experiencing the beauty of a harbor that transformed a nation into sailors. Returning to the regatta’s roots will also see the competing fleet moored in the central city, with the regatta’s social events at the stern.

“It’s a return to the intimate, fun racing we’ve always been so proud of, and we can’t wait to share our beautiful city with the racing fleet,” says organiser Stacey Cook.

Two racing divisions have been devised to intensify competition, with the NZ Millennium Cup fleet including yachts like the 60-meter Perseus^3, and a multihull division which will feature a showdown between sister yachts Cat+Ion and Kotuku.

“Perseus^3 was built to racing specifications, and we’ve enjoyed building her reputation on the course across the world’s great superyacht regattas. With a race crew known for its spirit and camaraderie, we’re looking forward to bringing Perseus^3 to New Zealand’s waters and letting her showcase her ability during the New Zealand Millennium Cup,” says Burger van der Walt, captain of Perseus^3.

It will join other early entries to the race, including Royal Huisman’s Sassafras, whose crew is eager to compete after the regatta’s two-year hiatus.

“The team on Sassafras is excited at the prospect of racing in the New Zealand Millennium Cup after a two-year hiatus. The Waitemata Harbour and Hauraki Gulf offer a world-class sailing venue, with the backdrop of the City of Sails, home of the holder of the America’s Cup. We look forward to competing with visiting yachts and crews, to make the New Zealand Millennium Cup 2024 the best yet,” says Matt Lovett, captain of S/Y Sassafras.

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.