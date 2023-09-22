Superyacht racing returns to New Zealand The New Zealand Millennium Cup announces a number of new entries set to join the 2024 edition…

One of the world's most iconic, and southern, superyacht sailing regattas is returning with new entrants in 2024. Brand new to the racing is 60 metre Perini Navi, Perseus^3, with race watchers excited to see her unique features - including the tallest carbon fibre mast built and extensive sail area - put to use on the Auckland race course.

“Perseus^3 was built to race specification and we’ve enjoyed building her reputation on the course across the world’s great superyacht regattas. With a race crew which has become known for its spirit and camaraderie, we’re looking forward to bringing Perseus^3 to New Zealand’s waters and letting her show her ability during the New Zealand Millennium Cup,” says Burger van der Walt, captain of Perseus^3.

It will join other early entries to the race including Royal Huisman’s Sassafras, the crew of which is competing after the regatta’s two-year hiatus.

“The team on Sassafras is excited at the prospect of racing in the New Zealand Millennium Cup after a two-year hiatus. The Waitemata Harbour and Hauraki Gulf offer a world-class sailing venue, with the backdrop of the City of Sails, home of the holder of the America’s Cup. We look forward to competing with visiting yachts and crews, to make the New Zealand Millennium Cup 2024 the best yet,” says Matt Lovett, captain of S/Y Sassafras.

Joining the race for the first time will be a fleet of multihulls. With a resurgence of cruising activity in the South Pacific, and growing numbers of the superyacht fleet forecast to arrive in the next seasons, this multihull class is set to offer a new aspect to the regatta’s racing with strong interest from Kiwi owners.

The regatta will take place from 23 to 26 February 2024 and will be raced on Auckland’s waters for the first time since 2013. It will form part of 2024’s inaugural Moana Auckland Festival; a celebration of the integral role of the sea in Auckland’s cultural and economic life.

The entry form and notice of race are available online now at millenniumcup.com. The regatta is comprised of New Zealand Millennium Cup, Multihull, and Corinthian divisions, with the role of principal race officer filled by Harold Bennett.

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.