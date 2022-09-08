Onboard Sunreef's Eco 80 with Fernando Alonso Going fast and slow, the two-time world champion reflects on his decision to build a Sunreef catamaran…

Sunreef yachts hosts two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso onboard the Sunreef 80 Eco at The Cannes Yachting Festival 2022. On the eve of the delivery of his own Sunreef 60, Alonso explains his journey to eco-focused Catamaran and the balance between going fast and the need sometimes to live slow.

The all-electric Sunreef 80 Eco that played host to SuperyachtNew is a fully-autonomous catamaran. The Sunreef 80 Eco’s solar power system features composite-integrated solar panels within the hull sides, mast, superstructure and bimini roof. This patented system was entirely engineered and produced by the Sunreef Yachts shipyard.

Side solar panelling on Sunfreefs 80 Eco

“I have wanted to have my own boat in Monaco to enjoy life by the sea, not just for a couple of weeks holiday in August," explains Alonso. "I searched at home and found Sunreef. It was very appealing because of the design and the solar components. This led me to the team here and the process of building my own boat. Which is a dream come true for me.”

There has been a noticeable increase in the number of large catamarans at the Cannes Yachting Festival in 2022. The boundaries between the traditional superyachts and this next generation of luxury and eco-minded multihulls are now crossing over for a new generation of clients.

“They are very different (multi vs monohull yachts). And I am in love with catamarans," continues Alonso. "Even now, with all of you here, we have plenty of space. For me, it is like having a villa in the water. I like to spend time with my family and friends, and the multi-hull gives me more opportunities that I cannot get from a monohull. Also, some of my friends get seasick, so stability was a consideration!”

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso

Alonso stresses that the environmental considerations were fundamental to his decision to build with the team at Sunreef. “These factors, plus the solar and electric capabilities were a way to give something back to the earth and to nature. This is what luxury should be about, when we are on the ocean we should be responsible and sustainability must be a factor.”

“Sunreef for me was not a discussion. Combining luxury and sustainability, and with Sunreef there is no compromise. I was in Poland, and I saw first-hand how these details are taken care of on the boat. I never expected to be so involved with everything!”

While the range onboard some of these catamarans on electric propulsion may not be close to that of their purely diesel counterparts, a few hundred miles of coastal cruising fits the operational profile of a significant proportion of the fleet. Having the ability to take advantage of the marine environment, in a relatively environmentally responsible way, as Alonso explains, was the key driver in his journey to Sunreef. “When I am relaxing, I need to switch off. You need both, if you live fast always, this will not always work!"

The Sunreef family of owners includes names such as Rafael Nadal, Nico Rosberg, and now Fernando Alonso. The build and finishing process for their models is carried out at the company’s facilities in Gdansk, Poland.

