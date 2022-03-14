Bi-weekly brokerage analysis March has seen a drop in sales for the brokerage market, compared to February, with the 58m Unbridled the highlight…

The first two weeks of March 2022 have seen €59.7 million in sales divided between 7 yacht sales, bringing the total for the year to €645 million. The total LOA of the seven units was 277m, at an average of 39.5m. This marks a significant drop from the last fortnight analysed, which saw €177 million from 10 units.



The lack of any reported sales over 60m has undoubtedly driven these averages down. The highest value transaction on record was the 2009 motor yacht Unbridled, from Trinity and completed by Northrop & Johnson, which has a last known asking price of €22.8m and LOA of 58.2m. New listings and central agency changes represented the most significant movement over the analysed time period, as highlighted below.

No 30m+ sailing yachts were reported sold during the period of analysis, however, the largest price reduction was that of Sailing Nour, the 39.9m Evadne delivered in 2009, with a reduction of €1m. Of significance to the sailing yacht fleet is the entrance of Shenandoah of Sark, built in 1902 by Townsend & Downey, to the market. This iconic classic sailing yacht has been listed for sale by Burgess and Sandeman Yachting for €9.9m. The average new listing price for this period is €13.4m. As can be seen below, there is a downturn as a percentage change from the previous period of analysis, which was boosted by larger yacht sales at the end of February.

The graph below reveals all the movements within the brokerage market for the period analysed for boats below 70m in length. For reference, the red dots represent sales, blue new listings, grey price reductions, and salmon pink new central agencies, with the size of each point representing estimated value. As can be seen, Unbridled is a modest latest sale for the period analysed.

Both Kogo (71.7m) from Alstom Marine and 11.11 (63m) from Benetti changed brokers during this period. Kogo has moved to SuperyachtsMonaco, and is listed for sale at €62.7m. Whilst 11.11 is now jointly listed with Y.Co and Burgess, and listed for sale at €59.5m. As seen below, these both represent encouraging additions to the brokerage market.

Image credit: MY Unbridled, supplied by Northrop & Johnson

