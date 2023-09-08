Kaos vandalised again Protestors have once again covered the vessel in paint, this time whilst it was docked in Barcelona…

Image Credit: Extinction Rebellion

Climate activists have vandalised Kaos for the second time earlier today, this time whilst it was docked in the port of Barcelona. Two members of Extinction Rebellion and Scientific Rebellion breached marina security and sprayed the 110m Oceanco vessel in red paint, then stood alongside the yacht holding signs that read ‘Billionaires should not exist’.

🛳Según han explicado a El Salto, con esta protesta los activistas quieren visibilizar y denunciar la responsabilidad que los multimillonarios tienen sobre la crisis climática.



Vídeo y texto @MarSala___ https://t.co/v6zTF5EDeM pic.twitter.com/UeV0Sau4Yz — El Salto (@ElSaltoDiario) September 8, 2023

The protestors told Spanish publication El Salto, that they wanted to visibly denounce the “responsibility that billionaires have for the climate crisis”. The yacht is owned by Walmart heiress Nancy Walton Laurie, one of the wealthiest women in the world, with Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index putting her net worth at $7.77bn.

“This year we have experienced the highest temperatures in the history of humanity and instead of reducing emissions, we continue to emit billions of tons of CO2,” says one of the activists. “We must decrease and reduce emissions drastically and we are not going to ask it of the people who have the least. We have to take away the social license of that 1% of the population to pollute whatever they want simply because they have money and power.”

Kaos (formerly known as Jubilee), was previously defaced in red and black paint by two climate activists using fire extinguishers in Ibiza. At the time, the Futuro Vegetal protestors were seen holding up a sign reading ‘You Consume Others Suffer’ as crew on board attempted to wash the paint off with water.

