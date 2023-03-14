Dates announced for Limassol Boat Show 2023 The next edition of the largest boat show in the Eastern Mediterranean region, will take place on 18th – 21st May 2023…

The organisers of the Limassol Boat Show 2023, Dacor Advertising & Media Ltd and Limassol Marina Ltd, are pleased to announce that the next edition of the largest boat show in the Eastern Mediterranean region, will take place on 18th – 21st May 2023.

After the unprecedented success and international recognition of the Limassol Boat Show in 2022, successfully gathering all aspects of the industry and consumers for a show of trade and entertainment, the appetite and anticipation for this year’s show have heightened.

The organisers have expressed that they look forward to building on record participation, unparalleled commercial success for exhibitors and sponsors, and a memorable programme of unique and glamorous events – elongating the show by another day for 2023, by popular demand.

This dynamic 4-day boat show will showcase a unique range of high-end marine products and services from premier brands, manufacturers and suppliers operating in the maritime sector. This includes the latest models across the industry, from trailer boats and tenders to superyachts, as well as charter operators, equipment suppliers, recreational fishing and diving products, water-sports specialists, jet skis, accessories and more. Product launches, brand experiences and hospitality from sponsors and partners combine to deliver a true landmark gathering of the industry in the East Med region.

Limassol is particularly popular among tourists and yachties for its beautiful beaches, such as Lady's Mile Beach and Governor's Beach, as well as its ancient ruins, such as the Kourion Archaeological Site and the Limassol Castle. The city is also known for its annual Wine Festival, held in September, which celebrates the island's wine-making traditions.

Limassol's rich history, beautiful beaches, and vibrant nightlife make it a popular tourist destination for those seeking both cultural and leisure experiences. Its position on the crossroads of major trade routes and its historical significance has left the city with a wealth of rich cultural landmarks for visitors to explore.



One of the main reasons why Limassol is such a great spot for yachts is its marina. The Limassol Marina is a state-of-the-art facility that offers excellent services and amenities for yacht owners and visitors. The marina can accommodate up to 650 yachts and boasts modern facilities, including electricity and water supply, waste management services, and 24-hour security.

In addition to its excellent marina facilities and strategic location, Limassol also offers plenty of activities and attractions for yacht enthusiasts. The city's beaches are perfect for swimming, sunbathing, and water sports such as snorkelling, diving, and fishing. The Limassol seafront is also lined with restaurants, cafes, and bars, offering a variety of dining and entertainment options.

Preparations for the 2023 edition of the Limassol Boat Show are already well underway and further announcements for exhibitors, sponsors and visitors will be made shortly.

