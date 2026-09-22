Why the best LED refits are the ones you never notice An insider’s view of the considerations to be made when undertaking a refit that involves the lighting…

As you walk around the interior of almost any superyacht that’s been in service for twenty years or more it wouldn’t surprise you to hear a familiar statement: “The lighting needs updating”.

In many cases, that’s absolutely true. Halogen lamps have become increasingly difficult to source, power consumption is high by today’s standards, maintenance is continual, and the quality of light often deteriorates over time as lamps, reflectors and optics age.

We know modern LED technology has transformed what’s possible: power energy consumption, significantly longer service life, reduced heat output and improved reliability all make a compelling case for upgrading older systems. But after more than three decades working in marine lighting in the superyacht industry, I’ve become convinced that our industry often starts with the wrong question. Instead of asking, “What should we replace?”, perhaps we should first ask, “What deserves to be preserved?”

That single question can completely change the outcome of a refit.

Too often, an LED upgrade is approached as a replacement exercise – existing luminaires are removed, new products installed and the project moves on, and while, on paper, that sounds straightforward, in reality, it rarely is. This is superyachts, after all.

Every fitting removed has the potential to affect joinery, decorative finishes, ceiling cut-outs, cabling, dimming systems and, perhaps most importantly, the original vision of the designer.

For me, a successful refit isn’t about replacing as much as possible, it’s about preserving everything that’s worth keeping while discreetly introducing modern technology where it genuinely adds value.

Many of the fittings found aboard older yachts are beautifully engineered: precision-machined bronze, solid stainless steel and handcrafted decorative luminaires built to standards that would be difficult (and often prohibitively expensive) to reproduce today. Why discard that craftsmanship if the housing itself still has decades of life left in it?

For me, a successful refit isn’t about replacing as much as possible, it’s about preserving everything that’s worth keeping while discreetly introducing modern technology where it genuinely adds value.

One of the biggest misconceptions surrounding LED conversions is that they’re simply about replacing a light source. They aren’t; they’re about understanding light itself. The LED is only one part of the equation. The thermal management, optics, colour consistency, beam control and the interaction between all those elements ultimately determine how a space feels.

I’ve dismantled enough fittings over the years to know that the housing is rarely the problem! Sometimes the limitation lies in outdated driver technology. Sometimes it’s an optic originally designed around a tungsten filament, sometimes it’s simply the way heat is managed within the fitting. Modern engineering often allows those issues to be solved without changing the appearance of the luminaire at all and, to anyone walking through the yacht, nothing appears different.

The lighting simply feels better and that’s exactly how a successful refit should feel.

Marine lighting isn’t simply architectural lighting installed outside, the sea has an extraordinary

ability to expose poor engineering and it always wins eventually.

One of the most rewarding aspects of my work is looking at products others have already written off. It’s not uncommon to hear that an older fitting is obsolete or that complete replacement is the only practical option, and I’ve learned to treat those conclusions with a healthy dose of scepticism.

The first step is always to understand how the fitting was originally engineered; only then can you decide whether modern technology allows it to perform better than it did when it first left the factory.

The same philosophy applies to the exterior. Marine lighting is subjected to one of the harshest operating environments imaginable: sand, salt, ultraviolet exposure, moisture, vibration and thermal cycling relentlessly expose weaknesses in design and manufacture. Marine lighting isn’t simply architectural lighting installed outside, the sea has an extraordinary ability to expose poor engineering and it always wins eventually.

That is why material selection, drainage, corrosion resistance, serviceability and thermal management are every bit as important as the light source itself.

Today’s lighting design discussions increasingly involve circadian lighting, colour rendering,

visual comfort and creating environments that support wellbeing rather than simply meeting

illumination levels.

Owners understandably focus on energy savings, but some of the biggest benefits of LED refits are less obvious. Traditional halogen fittings generate significant heat. Every watt of heat produced by a luminaire eventually becomes another watt that the yacht’s air-conditioning system has to remove. Reducing lighting load also reduces cooling load, so it’s one upgrade delivering two efficiencies. And longer service life, fewer failures and reduced maintenance quietly deliver value year after year.

Lighting itself has evolved dramatically over the past decade and we’re no longer simply illuminating spaces. We’re now actively shaping how people experience them. Today’s lighting design discussions increasingly involve circadian lighting, colour rendering, visual comfort and creating environments that support wellbeing rather than simply meeting illumination levels.

Guests rarely admire the specification of a luminaire, what they will remember is how a space made them feel. The best lighting allows architecture, artwork, materials and craftsmanship to speak for themselves.

Technology will continue to evolve. LEDs will become more efficient, controls will become more intelligent, and solutions more sustainable. Tomorrow’s lighting systems will undoubtedly outperform today’s, but I suspect one principle will remain unchanged: good engineering starts by understanding what already exists before deciding what should replace it.

Preserve everything that’s worth keeping, improve everything that isn’t and respect the original vision. Leave the yacht looking exactly as she always has, but performing better than ever, because the very best LED refits are the ones you never notice.

We will shortly be commissioning content for our Q4 edition, focusing on Refit, so if you have something worthwhile and informative to add to the debate, then contact us here.

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