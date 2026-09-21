What I’m looking forward to at the Monaco Yacht Show ... … a packed schedule with a glass or two of rosé, a tour of several 100-metre-plus projects and mixing with the good and great at the Mecca of superyachting…

Oceanco's 111-metre M/Y Leviathan

Today I fly to Nice on an ever-reliable EasyJet flight from Gatwick, fingers crossed, and will arrive in Monaco early evening in preparation for a busy week in the Principality. I have a feeling it’s going to be a good week, not just for me, but for everyone who makes the journey.

My schedule is 95 per cent full and I have a couple of gaps for what I call a @superyachtobserver (my Instagram handle) moment, walking the docks and watching the industry, the visitors, the crew and the buyers in action doing what they do best and that is human interaction and socialising. Every day I will do a post that will essentially sum up the energy, the personality and the dynamics of the Monaco Yacht Show, a superyacht Mecca I’ve been coming to for all of the 35 years it’s been hosted.

I’m looking forward to some very specific activities that start on the Tuesday with what promises to be a wonderful lunchtime celebration with the Winch Design team, in the stunning village of Ezé, who are still celebrating their 40th anniversary. Now I can only expect excellent food and wine, with a brilliant group of people from the industry and perhaps one of the best views of the Monegasque coastline. I considered an invitation to a Finance and Tax conference on the same day and same time, but a little man on my shoulder gave me some clear direction and guidance.

After what promises to be a lovely, long, leisurely lunch with the great and the good of the industry, I need to pace myself with the rosé as I have to be back down in Monaco for the two biggest back-to-back press events from the two biggest brands in our Industry – Benetti in their Yacht Club de Monaco lounge, followed by the exclusive Press Dinner hosted by Ferretti Group at the stunning Marco Mare Terra restaurant. Now that, in my opinion, is the perfect way to start this year’s Monaco Yacht Show.

On the official opening day of the Yacht Show, I am very excited to start my day as a guest of Oceanco and have the opportunity to tour both the 111-metre M/Y Leviathan and the almost 93-metre M/Y Draak side by side in Port Hercule. These two huge projects, owned by their new owner investor, Gabe Newell, will hopefully set a new standard in terms of operational excellence for the sector. The rest of the day involves various meetings, another lunch and my first of many soirées at the Yacht Club de Monaco.

Day two is equally exciting, with my day starting with a breakfast tour on board the 102-metre M/Y Nixie, one of the latest half dozen superyacht projects to leave the Lürssen yards in 2026. I’m looking forward to being able to compare and contrast a pair of brand new 100-metre-plus yachts from two of the primary builders in this sector.

Lürssen’s 102-metre M/Y Nixie

The rest of my day two, following more meetings, will climax with a wonderful yacht party on board the legendary and iconic 81-metre M/Y Alfa Nero, my third Oceanco of the week. It’s hard to believe it is nearly 20 years old on what was essentially the first yacht designed with an extensive aft infinity pool, starting a much-plagiarised trend. It will be interesting to see who’s first in the water…?

My final day at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show will start with an early morning meeting (bad planning on my part), followed by much needed coffee and croissants with Bond at their annual breakfast terrace. Then more meetings, a nice lunch with two of my favourite people, a private tour of the brand new 87-metre M/Y Angelique from Turquoise Yachts and then I’ll end the day with chilled drinks and conversations at the House of Feadship.

I’ve never spent this much time on board yachts at a Monaco Yacht Show before, which sounds ridiculous, but it has historically been about constant steps throughout the show, saying hi to anyone and everyone, stopping for a coffee or chat. But this year I wanted to get a real feel for the top tier of the market and see what’s happening in the 80-metre-plus sector – what better way than spending time on board with the people that design, build, own, operate and sell them.

I look forward to flying back next Saturday and sharing my insights and opinions on what is perhaps the most important superyacht show in our crazily busy calendar.

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